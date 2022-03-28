Goals from strikers Bubacarr Camara (left) and Danny Young secured promotion for Wakefield Athletic into the top flight of the W&DSFL following their 3-1 success over Nightingale FC.

Eager to get back to winning ways after crashing out of the Seymour Memorial Trophy at the semi-finals stage the previous week, Athletic showed their intent to attack from the start.

An early Raymond Cheng effort flew just wide and he went close again, but although the Nightingale box was bombarded the game remained goalless to half-time.

Manager Davy Jones switched tactics and brought on midfielder Danny Jones, who quickly made an impact with magical footwork and an astute pass that led to Danny Young breaking the deadlock.

Nightingale threatened to spoil the party when equalising 10 minutes from time through striker Josh Jones.

But Athletic responded and although Kane Whitaker was denied by an offside decision after firing a fine shot into the net they went back ahead as Josh Harrison’s corner was powered home by a towering header from teenage forward Bubacarr Camara.

Substitute Nathan Craine then combined with Whitaker to set up Young for his second goal to clinch a 3-1 win.

Substitute Gary Jones had a cameo on the right wing and almost scored the goal of the game as he crashed his effort against crossbar. The bar was still rattling as Young swiftly turned and fired a shot again hitting the woodwork.

The Mikey Bell MOM award was shared by Harrison, Josh Hemmingway and Aaron Dooley.

Wakefield Athletic A suffered a second consecutive defeat in a Group Two President’s Cup round-robin match when they went down 2-1 to Great Preston.

The Wakefield side - missing key players - showed early promise as the game progressed but failed to capitalise on any of the chances created.

It took 35 minutes for the breakthrough for the home team as their substitute Liam Parkin was able to convert a free-kick from the edge of the box into the top right-hand corner for a 1-0 lead.

The visitors responded and piled up pressure after a good passage of football, but were unlucky not to find the equaliser on numerous occasions.

The second half brought the same intensity from Athletic but still no finish at the end of it. They saw themselves countered and a shot across goal from Parkin saw a fumble from visiting keeper Glenn Hurlstone, which gave Liam Churchill an easy tap-in from two yards out.

Wakefield did not let their heads drop, though, and eventually teenage striker Malachai Bailey found the corner with a fierce strike across goal.

They piled forward looking for an equaliser, but Preston saw the game out and Athletic's remaining two games in this competition are now rendered dead rubbers as only the winners of the group advance into the semi-finals.

The Mikey Bell MOM went to Alexandru Cazacu, Riyadul Islam and Jamie Grant.

Wakefield Athletic B lost ground in Group Four of the President’s Cup with a second loss as they went down 3-2 to higher division Hemsworth MW.

They started brightly, looking to put pressure on, but could not make a breakthrough in a scrappy first 30 minutes.

Hemsworth opened the scoring after the referee adjudged that the ball had crossed the line after a goalmouth scramble with the goal credited to Aiden Holt.

Wakefield looked to find a response, but were left feeling aggrieved after the referee awarded the away side a penalty for a foul which looked to have taken place outside the area. Welfare’s midfielder Joe Webster stepped up to power the spot kick past Ali Jamegay to take a 2-0 lead in the dying seconds of the half..

After the break, Athletic started slowly and found themselves three down as Hemsworth found the net through a long-range strike from Conor Chadwick.

The introduction of Aleks Celebacanin and Joe Land paid dividends as Wakefield kicked into gear and started to find gaps behind the visitors' defence.

They pulled a goal back when a Joe Land pass found striker Banta Darbol who found the net with a clever finish.

Soon after midfielder Alex Oldroyd saw a long-range effort loop into the net to haul his side to a one-goal deficit at 3-2. Athletic pushed foward in numbers to find an equaliser, but the experienced Hemsworth outfit managed to see out the game.

The Mikey Bell MOM went to Darbol, keeper Ali Jamegay and George Crawshaw.

Premiership One leaders Fryston AFC took a big step towards the title when they maintained their unbeaten record with an emphatic 9-1 win away to previous table toppers AFC Chickenley.

They were expecting a tough encounter with second-placed Chickenley needing a win to keep up their hopes of the Premiership One title but in reality this did not happen.

Fryston set off at a blistering pace and after early chances were missed link- up play between Stephen Campbell and Josh Blackmore saw the latter fire home.

A second goal came through Campbell as a ball over the top saw him outpace the defence and give the keeper no chance.

Nathan Perks made it 3-0 before half-time as he turned the home side’s defence inside out before slotting home.

The good work continued early in the second half when the busy Lee Hudson calmly poked the ball into the left corner.

The only blot on the Fry copybook was a breakaway from the home side who linked up well to pull an unlikely goal back totally against the run of play.

Persistent pressure from the visitors led to a corner floated in by Perks and met by the head of Reece Sheldon who sent the ball rocketing into the net.

Sheldon was on a mission now and great battling saw him retrieve a lost ball and weave past the defence to once again slot home.

Another corner by Perks caused panic in the home area and one of the Chickenley defenders turned the ball into his own goal.

Liam Hirst was next to get on the scorers list as his jinking run from wide out left saw him convert with ease.

The final goal came from Blackmore when Gordon crossed from the left and he prodded the ball home from his ”groin” area, much to the amusement of the touchline supporters.

The Castle Commercial Cleaning Services MOM was Jamie Simpson and he also took the Duffy MOM after a strong display at the back. Inhouse Property Lettings top three were Spencer Bond, Josh Blackmore and Reece Sheldon.

Stanley United Sundays maintained their title challenge in Premiership One when they won 3-1 at Nostell MW Sunday, who had Harry Chapman on target.

Whitwood Metrostars were convincing 7-1 winners against Travellers Stanley in Premiership Two with Danny Barnes, Richie Dunning and Richard Palmer among the scorers.

Angel Inn had Charlie Thompson (two), Billy Passey, Jack Cawood and Will Evans netting in their 6-1 home win over Kirklands Reserves in Championship One.

King George OB beat Shelley OA Sunday in their Championship One match.

Shabaz Ali (two) and Alfie Goddard were on target in a 3-2 win for Wrenthorpe Rangers against College FC in Championship Two.

Westgate Common went down 2-0 at home to Glasshoughton Rangers.

The Wakefield & District Sunday League will hand out the first silverware of the 2021-22 season with double-header League Cup finals on Sunday.

The Championship Two League Cup final at 10.30am will see College FC battle it out with Glasshoughton Rangers for the first silverware of the season.

The Championship One League Cup final at 2.30pm has newcomers Angel Inn FC (Robin Hood) locking horns with Navigation Tavern FC (Mirfield).

All the six finals of the W&DSFL will be played at the Crofton Community Centre (home of Nostell MW), Middle Lane, Crofton. WF4 1LB.