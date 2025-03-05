Goal scorers in Wakefield Athletic A's 4-0 success over EEP United in the quarter-finals of the President's Trophy, (from left) Rich Normington, Dalton Holford, Dave Mitchell and Ash Downing.

​Under par Wakefield Athletic suffered a heavy 6-0 loss at the hands of a Peacock team looking to fend off relegation in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter

​After a well contested opening quarter Peacock took charge after winger Issac Binsley struck at the near post past the hosts’ stand-in goalkeeper Jack Rothery with offside calls and pleads going against Athletic.

With their tails up, Peacock proceeded to attack from the restart and doubled their tally following a corner helped home by midfielder Matthew Williamson from close range.

An intermittent surge by Athletic saw efforts from Kane Whitaker, Danny Young and Abubakary Touray well blocked by the visitors’ solid rearguard.

Failure to capitalise was to prove costly with any chance of a comeback suffering a jolt with Regan Waite's superb volley which found the roof of the net with the last kick of the first half to nudge the visitors into a 3-0 lead.

The second half saw a change of personnel for the hosts to spur on a fightback and they gained more possession.

An attacking run saw Kane Whitaker forcing a point-blank save from the Peacock goalkeeper. Minutes later, a good clipped ball into the area by Samir Khamis saw Liam Norbury’s toed effort deflected just wide of the post agonisingly.

As the match progressed, it felt like the hosts stars were aligned for a defeat as Peacock survived the second half early opening waves of Athletic.

Their resilience in defence paved way for the counter-attack which saw their forward Robbie Firth take full advantage with a clinical header past the goalkeeper from close range.

The forward found the target once again to claim his brace as he followed in with a rebound following a superb save from Jack Rothery.

Samir Khamis’ influential display after coming on at half-time saw him surge forward and be denied a penalty claim after seemingley being brought down in the area.

Frustration with the referee’s decision did not stop Khamis sending in a flashing cross that led to Rayhaan Pervaiz's hitting the crossbar with goalkeeper stranded.

Peacock continued to defend stoutly in numbers. Athletic pushed forward in numbers but were punished on the counter-attack with Waite heading the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper to secure the resounding 6-0 victory.

The Howdens man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Samir Khamis, Liam Norbury and Danny Jones.

Wakefield Athletic A faced a potential banana skin in their President’s Cup quarter-final when they faced East End Park United, but they came through to win 4-0.

Athletic were sent out with instructions to up their levels from the game last week where, although it finished 8-0 in their favour, they were far from their fluent best.

The hosts started well and enjoyed the lion's share of the possession and kept United camped in their own half. Half chances came and went for Dave Mitchell and Dom Taylor with Athletic just lacking that final spark in the final third.

Luckily for Athletic, captain Dalton Holford had more spark than the Northern Power grid when he opened the scoring when a well struck shot.

More pressure followed with Jacob Marsh pulling the strings in the middle of the park and consistently finding Taylor and Ash Downing in space on the flanks.

Taylor with a characteristic dogged run down the wing to the byline played a dangerous ball across where Downing was waiting to tap in and put Athletic 2-0 up.

Mitchell was angry at himself for wasting a couple of decent half chances, but made amends when he scored the goal of the game, picking the ball up 25 yards from goal and being allowed to stride forward and fire an unstoppable strike into the bottom left corner to make the scoreline 3-0 at half-time.

With four substitutes at their disposal, Athletic made a couple of changes at half-time with the game already likely sewn up.

To really secure their passage to the next round, striker Rich Normington got the rewards for his hard working display when he confidently finished off a fine ball across from Taylor

EEP never really posed a threat to Athletic’s goal and even when they got the ball into a positive position, Lee Mulligan and Danny Carter were on hand to repel any attacking threat

The On Track Coffee man of the match award was shared by Mitchell, Mulligan and Jacob Marsh.

Wakefield Athletic B’s winning streak came to an end after they fell to a narrow 2-1 away defeat to Stanley United at Ferry Lane playing fields.

They struggled to cope with United’s high energy game and that, coupled with their own lacklustre performance, meant they were second best for large periods of the game.

That being said, the away side took the lead on 25 minutes with midfielder Kieran Noon converting a peanlty after Chris Crawshaw was handled in the area.

Stanley scored from a messy set-piece just five minutes later and each side went blow for blow until half-time.

Athletic manager Jonny Wootton changed his side’s formation for the second period and this saw the away team take some control. It was Stanley who prevailed, though, scoring from close range on 70 minutes.

Athletic had some late possession, but despite adding an extra forward, they failed to trouble the opposition goalkeeper.

The Waite man of the match award was shared by Matty Wootton, Will Marshall and Ali Jamegeh.