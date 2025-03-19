Wakefield Athletic lose out to late Josh Craig goal in seven-goal thriller with Nostell MW

A sucker punch at the death saw Wakefield Athletic suffer a 4-3 loss at the hands of Nostell MW in a Wakefield Sunday League Premiership One game.

An aggressive Nostell outfit took an early grip with two goals in five minutes from Dylan Connelly and Hayden Swift.

They broke the deadlock in the 19th minute when a long punt up field by goalkeeper George Bason soared over the home rearguard and saw Connelly run in to cleverly side-foot a clinical finish past goalkeeper Logan Owen-Wiliams.

A second quickly followed as Owen-Williams appeared to catch the ball but it was knocked out of his hands. Play was allowed to continue with the alert Swift nudging the ball over the line to make it 2-0.

Hammad Ali and Danny Young were on target for Wakefield Athletic in their 4-3 home loss to Nostell MW.

Only a great save by the keeper prevented a third before Athletic hit back with a quick double strike of their own.

Good combination play on the right saw Banta Darbol and Jake Shaw combine and a teasing cross was met by Danny Young with a sliding finish.

Athletic soon drew level after a commanding tackle by Gavin Pearson saw him win possession before setting up Hammad Ali who found the target with a shot on the turn.

Another great cross-in by Shaw almost resulted in a third as Ali’s strike went agonisingly wide. Winger Josh Harrison then crashed his effort onto the Nostell crossbar.

Wakefield Athletic A secured a semi-final berth in the Landlord's Trophy following their 6-0 success over Frickley Collery thanks to goals from (left to right) Ash Downing, Dominic Taylor, Taylor Moseley and Ted Dunning.

Welfare went back in front as Connelly cashed in on a through ball to send a shot in off the woodwork.

But Athletic equalised again when Young pounced on a loose ball to set up Ali to score his second.

However, Josh Craig won it for Nostell with a back post volley late on.

The Howden's man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic was shared by Pearson, Kane Whitaker and Danny Jones.

Wakefield Athletic B striker Jacob Laskowski continued his return to full fitness with more minutes under his belt in his side's 4-0 away loss at Championship One joint leaders EEP United.

Wakefield Athletic A hit Frickley Colliery for six without reply as they advanced into the semi-finals of the Landlords Trophy thanks to goals by Dominic Taylor (two), Ash Downing (two), Ted Dunning and Taylor Moseley.

Frickley were reinstated to the competition due to their previous opponents fielding an ineligible player but Athletic made no mistake in seizing their opportunity.

The tone for the match was set within the opening five minutes when Taylor charged through the defence to rifle an unstoppable left foot strike into the roof of the net.

Athletic enjoyed long spells of possession and when they kept their football simple, they reaped the rewards with some neat interchanges between Jacob Marsh, Craig Holdsworth and Jack Parlett on the right-flank leading to Parlett playing a ball across the face of goal for Downing to score from close range.

Downing forced two great saves from the Frickley keeper before Dunning forced his way through two would-be defenders and placed the ball across for Downing to convert again.

Soon after Taylor was given far too much space by Frickley as he added a fourth.

The second half followed the same pattern with Athletic enjoying long spells of possession and Marsh continuing to pull the strings from central midfield.

It was Marsh who sent marauding left-back Luke Evans away and he played a wicked cross into the box where 18-year-old Moseley leapt like a salmon to glance a fine header into the far corner to score his first goal for Athletic.

Centre-backs Dalton Holford and Lee Mulligan were rarely troubled throughout the 90 and spent most of the second half camped on the half-way line.

Dunning, who recently came out of hibernation, ran strongly through two defenders and slotted a tidy finish into the near post to round the scoring off and make it 6-0 with an away tie in the semi-final against Wellington Westgate awaited.

The On Track Coffee man of the match award for Wakefield Athletic A was shared by Marsh, Parlett and Taylor.

An injury-hit Wakefield Athletic B put up a strong performance for just over an hour before going down 4-0 away to joint Championship One leaders EEP United.

The home side netted after 15 minutes through David Newsome, but it was a tight affair until the hour mark when Athletic switched off for a brief period and conceded three quickfire goals in a 10-minute spell through a brace from Jay Kontzle and Jon Paul Sharp.

Athletic fought back gamely and began to dominate possession with Jack Baker and Chris Crawshaw shining in midfield. Striker Jacob Laskowski continued his return to full fitness, looked sharp up front and saw a rasping drive tipped over the crossbar.

The Waites man of the match honours for Wakefield Athletic B were shared by Jack Baker, Chris Crawshaw and Ryan Cooper.