Wakefield Athletic lose out to title contenders Royal as top scorer Parker proves four-midable

A depleted Wakefield Athletic side was unable to dent the Premiership One title ambitions of unbeaten AFC Royal in the Wakefield Sunday League.

​A 6-3 win kept Royal in second place with games in hand on leaders Fryston AFC.

Both sides made a positive start but it was the experienced Norton-based outfit who nudged ahead in the seventh minute with Marcus Goodwin at hand to force the ball home from close range.

Athletic responded immediately and were soon on level terms as a free-kick by Kane Whitaker over the top was challenged by Danny Young and saw the quick-thinking Lasana Touray pounce on the loose to hammer the ball home at the second attempt.

Dom Taylor (left) and goal of the game hero David Mitchell were part of the scoring spree in Wakefield Athletic A's 9-0 away success at Hanging Heaton in the President's Trophy competition.

Lady luck then favoured the home side when striker Adrian Parker, while on the ground, poked the ball, which appeared to be heading wide, in.

On the half hour mark, Goodwin hit his brace when found unmarked in the danger-zone following a corner to make it 3-1 to the home side.

In the 38th minute, a flowing move by Athletic saw Danny Jones' disguised pass find Abubakary Touray wide whose first touch and control saw him find the target from a tight angle to reduce the deficit to a single goal margin.

However, a well rehearsed move and a switch of play caught Athletic's patched-up rearguard out and saw Parker at the end of a fine move for his brace.

Midfielder Abubakary Touray was on target for Wakefield Athletic in their 6-3 loss away at unbeaten AFC Royal in Premiership One.

The second half saw Athletic fall further behind three minutes in when a poor pass was intercepted and Parker had a clear run on goal to claim his hat-trick to make it 5-2.

In the 69th minute, Mustapha Konatech dispossessed a defender and took two players on in the corner area before finding fellow teenager and debutant Jake Shaw who ran across the box before rifling the ball into the net.

However, the league's leading marksman, Parker had the last say to grab his fourth to take his tally to 15 goals in nine games for Royal in their bid to regain their title.

The Howdens man of the match award was shared by Kane Whitaker, Danny Jones and Konatech.

Reigning President’s Trophy holders Wakefield Athletic A ran out convincing 9-0 winners when they made the trip to Hanging Heaton for a twice postponed first round tie at the Manor Crofton Academy in Earlsheaton, Dewsbury.

Despite a heavy and bobbly pitch, Athletic never really looked in danger of losing but their opponents did not give up until the final whistle.

It took 20 minutes for the deadlock to be broken when in-form striker Ash Downing put Athletic one up.

Downing was soon through again following some typically industrious work from Dom Taylor, firing past the Heaton keeper with his weaker right foot.

A David Mitchell free-kick from 25 yards out should not have troubled the Heaton keeper, but a wicked unfortunate bobble threw the ball over the hapless keeper and condemned Heaton to a 3-0 deficit at half-time.

Athletic knew they could do better and turned up the tempo in the second half to profit with a further six goals.

Rich Normington got the goal his all-round performance deserved with a comfortable finish while Taylor bullied his way through three Heaton defenders to slot one past the keeper.

Downing rounded off his hat-trick with a typically cool finish and Mitchell scored his second with the goal of the game when a quick one-two with Normington split the Heaton defence, leaving Mitchell to rifle an unstoppable strike from 12 yards out.

Credit to the Hanging Heaton players who did not stop working against the odds but Athletic were not in the mood to take their foot off the pedal.

Danny Carter made it 8-0 with a towering header at the back post following a fine corner from Ash Downing and the scoring was rounded off when unfortunately for Heaton in an attempt to slide in and clear a Craig Holdsworth ball across goal they bundled it into their own net.

The On Track Coffee man of the match award was shared by Dalton Holford, Mitchell and Normington.

A first half blitz of five goals saw Wakefield Athletic B overpower Wrenthorpe Rangers in their round two President's Trophy competition as they went on to win 6-2.

It was the visitors who posted early warning with Athletic goalkeeper Ali Jamegay having to come to his side’s rescue with two point-blank saves inside the opening two minutes.

However, it was Athletic who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute when striker Abdul Mohammedkair was brought down and the resulting free-kick saw Matthew Wootton find the target from 30 yards out with an excellent dipping strike.

Ten minutes later, a surging run wide on the right-flank by Harrison Carney and a flighted cross was not cleared. Wootton pounced on the loose ball, created space with a subtle touch to the right before guiding a well caressed low drive from 20 yards out into the bottom corner beyond the full-length dive of the visiting goalkeeper.

The hosts were in full flow and surged into a 3-0 lead in the 18th minute when Harrison Carney forced the Wrenthorpe keeper into save at the expense of a corner which Carney took and led to striker Abdul Mohammedkair steering a towering header into the roof of the net from close range.

A brief fightback saw the visitors claw back two goals when Danny Barnes reacted swiftly to nudge the ball over the line from a melee from a left-flank corner then soon after latched onto a through ball to net.

Athletic regained their composure and scored when Will Marshall drove from deep inside his own half before finding Ryan Jones who struck home from a tight angle.

The guile of Wootton then drew a wild tackle and resulted in a penalty put away by Kieran Noon in the last minute of the half.

The second period was a dull affair. Noon did force a save following a probing crossfield pass by Ryan Jones who followed up his passing ability to send Harrison Carney clear to make it 6-2.

The Waite man of the match award was shared by Josh Hemmingway, Jones and Jamegay.