Wakefield Athletic pay for missed chances in Premiership One draw with Nostell MW

Wakefield Athletic rued a series of missed chances as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at Nostell MW in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One.

The visitors displayed some good flowing football in the opening minutes and created a host of opportunities, but could not provide the clinical finish.

In-form Kane Whitaker saw his dazzling run and effort end with a save then he intercepted a pass from home keeper George Bason before forcing the custodian to redeem his error by tipping the ball over.

Home midfielder Gervas Chipasha was fortunate to remain on the pitch following an off the floor scissor tackle that sparked reactions from both sides. He was only yellow carded and Nostell regrouped, hitting the woodwork twice following corners.

Kane Whitaker hit the equaliser for Wakefield Athletic in their 1-1 draw at Nostell MW in Premiership One.

The deadlock was broken by Nostell as Constantin Tuburas slid in at the far post.

An immediate response was shown by the visitors as the ball chipped into Whitaker by Hammad Ali was finished into the bottom corner, but the referee signalled for offside.

At the other end, goalkeeper Joe Head came to his side’s rescue to produce a great one-on-one just before the break.

In the second period, Athletic pushed on and deservedly levelled when a clever low driven free-kick by Danny Jones was saved by Bason only for Whitaker to react sharply onto the loose ball to fire home.

WYCO Athletic's Dom Taylor with hat-trick star Rich Normington after their 4-3 home loss to The Last Bank in Premiership One.

Soon after Ussy Mohammed found Whitaker in space, but Bason spread himself well to save the shot.

The Procrete man of the match was shared by Head, Mohammed and Whitaker.

A depleted WYCO Athletic’s poor start to the season continued with a 4-3 loss to The Last Bank in a Premiership One match played at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

Rich Normington led a big fightback with a hat-trick, but his heroics proved to be in vain.

Midfielder Matt Wootton sustained a facial injury that required five stitches at Pindersfield Hospital in Wakefield Athletic B’s cup success over Travellers Stanley Reserves.

With a couple of uncustomary drop-outs late in the morning, WYCO were lucky to be able to field 11 players for kick-off with no substitutes available when the game kicked off.

They started poorly and were made to pay for indecisive defending when Last Bank cut through with ease to take the lead through Jock Curran.

A second followed in the opening 20 minutes gone with an almost carbon copy goal and a Lewis Griffiths tap-in.

The hosts showed some signs of life as Normington spurned a great opportunity with only the keeper to beat. But the visitors added a third with some slick passing and a cool finish from Brad Swain.

A combination of WYCO upping their levels and Last Bank taking their foot off the gas, meant the home side started the second half well with Robbie Jenkins hitting the bar after cutting inside and beating two men.

Normington then finished a well worked team move off from close range to inject some life into WYCO. But they conceded again as a defensive mix-up led to Alfie Charlotte seemingly putting the result to bed.

WYCO, though, did not want to go down without a fight and kept working right until the final whistle with a further two goals from hat-trick man Normington making it close in the end.

The CPI EuroMix man of the match was shared by Normington, Dom Taylor and Sean Lawson.

Wakefield Athletic B advanced into the second round of the President’s Trophy with a thrilling 5-3 penalty shoot-out win at home to Travellers Stanley Reserves after failing protect their lead three times in a 5-5 draw.

Athletic raced into a 3-0 lead after just 15 minutes, following some eye-catching passing and movement. Striker Thomas Macrow opened the scoring after just 29 seconds, with Matty Wootton finding his man with a well weighted through ball.

Captain Will Marshall made it 2-0 on nine minutes from Harrison Carney’s corner and then turned provider for Matt Wootton to make it three.

Travellers clawed two goals back through opportunist goals from Mark Oakes and Darren Smith. But Wootton made it 4-2 with a penalty before Freddie France hit back for the visitors.

On 55 minutes, Macrow’s tireless running saw him net his second with a stunning floating effort from an acute angle.

However, Athletic lost Marshall and Wootton to the injury – the latter needing five stiches at Pinderfields Hospital – and the disruption allowed Travellers to strike twice through Owen Lambert and France.

The tie had to be decided in a shoot-out with Elliott Harrison, Macrow, Josh Hemmingway and Abubakary Touray netting and keeper Ali Jamegeh saving the visitors’ fourth spot kick. Manager Jonny Wootton trusted 18-year old Oscar Brotherton to take the final penalty and he repaid his trust with a confident effort to see his side through.

Bespokerugs.com man of the match honours went to Wootton,Carney and Nathan Mallett.

Goals from Elgaili Mohammed, Lucas Moorhouse and Algaili Mujtba helped Wakefield Athletic B to secure a 3-1 away win over a depleted Mirfield Parish outfit in the President’s Trophy.

Elgaily Mohammed was alert to open the scoring for Athletic in the first half.

Keeper Chris Crawshaw denied Mirfield after the break and the visitors doubled their lead as Lucas Moorhouse’s long range free-kick was misjudged by the Mirfield keeper.

Algaily Mujtba then rifled a shot in from 30 yards out and although Parish pulled a goal back through Jack Thompson it was merely a consolation.

The Procrete man of the match went to Aaron Dooley, Moorhouse and Adam Langwade.