Six golden goal scorers as Wakefield Athletic secured a final berth in the Premiership Two League Cup in their extra-time 6-4 win over Chequerfield FC. Back row: Danny Young, Joe Dack, James Johnson. Front: Edrisa Konateh, Adam Eddison, Kane Whitaker.

Athletic were on the front foot from the kick-off and ahead within five minutes as full-back Joe Dack’s long ball was latched onto by Danny Young who exquisitely finished in clinical fashion with a looping effort.

The electrifying start continued with a second goal as Dack’s deep angled cross ended up in the top corner of the net.

Chequerfield grew into the game and forced midfield pair Bubacarr Camara and Jack Rothery to work overtime. They pulled a goal back through James Earley and made it 2-2 as a fizzing ball across the box contributed to an unfortunate own goal by Josh Harrison.

The now buoyant Chequerfield struck twice when James Bird and Sam Wright were both put through on goal to slot home.

Athletic manager Davy Jones threw the dice with new faces introduced. Wingers Harrison and Edrisa Konetah provided the aggression on either flanks to push the team up with forward Danny Young tirelessly working up field. The space created for Dack saw him send in a cross for forward James Johnson to score cleverly.

Keeper George Mitchell kept Athletic in it with some fine saves and the tie was sent into extra-time as Kane Whitaker superbly finished Levon Zserdicky’s pass from an acute angle.

Wakefield took the lead in the first minute of the extra period. Another assist from Dack saw him send Adam Eddison through to round the keeper.

The win was then sealed when Camara slid a ball across for Konetah to finish for a well deserved goal.

The game nearly got a wonder goal just before full-time as Josh Hemingway hit the Chequerfield crossbar having beaten his marker, cutting inside before his effort rattled the woodwork.

Mikey Bell MOM was shared by Camara, Dack and Young.

The cup final will take place on Sunday, April 24 at the Nostell MW complex, kick-off 10.30 am.

A Jack Cawood second half hat-trick helped a tier above Angel Inn side win 5-1 against Wakefield Athletic B in a Group Four President’s Cup tie.

Athletic started well and looked the more comfortable side in the opening stages of the match. However, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with their forward Billy Passey rifling his effort into the top corner of the net with the hosts appeal for offside to no avail.

Undeterred, the Wakefield side pressed for an equaliser and saw efforts from Jacob Laskowski and James Lindsay going begging. Athletic's persistent play finally found their goal when an effort from Alex Oldroyd was blocked by a defender and then at goalkeeper before the loose ball fell in the path of midfielder Ismael Konateh who calmly finished with a shot into the roof of the net for a deserved equaliser.

Athletic pushed for a second goal and had a big chance to take a lead when Aleks Celebacanin was brought down in the area, but captain Andrew Jackson saw his spot-kick well saved by the visiting keeper.

The second-half saw the Angel Inn outfit step up the pressure on the home side and a 20-minute spell saw Athletic capitulate four times with further goals from Jack Silverwood and Jack Cawood (three) making it 5-1.

Mikey Bell MOM went to Konateh, George Crawshaw and Banta Barbol.

Fryston AFC's Premiership One game against Ryhill Open Age was abandoned when they were leading 2-1 with two goals from Corey Davison to one by Kyle Clarke.

Nostell MW Sunday won 4-2 away to Stanley United Sunday with Dillon Connelly hitting a hat-trick and Josh Craig also netting.

Frickley Colliery beat Peacock Wakefield 3-1 in a Premiership One League Cup tie.

Whitwood Metrostars won 4-2 at Dewsbury Rangers in premiership Two.

Shaune Cornish led the way with five of the goals as King George OB thrashed Pontefract Collieries Sunday 11-2 in the Presidents Cup.

Also on target were Lee Pashley (two), David Stewart (two), Lee Selby and Michael Bartram.

Matthew Davies and Ryan Gore netted for the outgunned Collieries team.