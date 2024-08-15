Wakefield Athletic's first team retains annual Mike Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Wakefield Athletic FC staged their annual Mike Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy tournament at their West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club home.

In recognition of dedicated service to the club, the Memorial Trophy saw all their of Athletic’s three sides and a Team Wakefield Athletic XI turn up in numbers for a four-team round-robin tournament that continued preparations for a 42nd season in the Wakefield Sunday League.

It was Athletic's first team who retained the trophy with an unbeaten run of three wins in matches played simultaneously over 30 minutes each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In round one Athletic's first string ran riot with a 5-0 win over Team Wakefield Athletic XI with goals from Hammad Ali (two), Kane Whitaker, Samir Khamis and Banta Darbou.

Winners: Wakefield Athletic's first team with the Mike Bell and Darren Mawson's Memorial Trophy.

Athletic A narrowly overcame Athletic B 1-0 with a Richard Normington headed goal sealing victory.

Round two saw a double-blast from Abubakary Touray giving the first team a 2-0 win over the A team, although they were pushed all the way.

Team Wakefield Athletic XI produced a shock 2-1 victory over the B team with goals from Andrew Chining and Edrissa Konatech and Jacob Laskowski replying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-strength Athletic A found the right gears at the right juncture before sailing away with a 4-0 win over Team Wakefield Athletic XI in round three with goals from captain Dalton Halford (two), Robbie Barry and Richard Normington securing their second win.

Nicole Young, a representative of the Wakefield Athletic Football Club's women's committee, presents the player of the tournament award to Joe Lacey, from Team Wakefield Athletic.

The first team needed a draw to clinch the honours and were pushed by the new look B outfit.

With the scoreline at 1-1 with goals from Dembo Njai and Harrison Carney respectively, "B" were proving to be stubborn opponents before a debatable goal three minutes from time and a goal at the death by Hammad Ali and Danny Young respectively secured a 3-1 win.

The Memorial Trophy was presented to Wakefield Athletic first team captain Ray Cheng by Chelsie Dack, a representative of the club’s women's committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Player of the tournament award was presented to Joe Lacey of Team Athletic XI by Nicole Young from the women's committee.

Wakefield Athletic first team captain Ray Cheng is presented with the Mike Bell and Darren Mawson's Memorial Trophy by Chelsie Dack, a representative of the Wakefield Athletic Football Club's women's committee at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

Both match officials, Michael Leadbeater and Chris Morritt, waived their match fees and the players contributions saw £220 raised, which will be donated to the Salvation Army and cutting edge research at the National Amyloidosis Centre by the club. A big thank you to all involved.

The club now conclude their pre-season preparation home games against FC Savs (Overthorpe) and Thorpe United (Selby) for Wakefield Athletic first team and Wakefield Athletic A respectively. The B team are on the road, away to Railway FC (Knottingley).