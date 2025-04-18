Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A grassroots football club that was established in 1975 is marking a milestone and celebrating the life of one of its most longstanding members.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peacock FC formed at its namesake estate and pub, which is now the Red Lion, and has played 50 seasons since.

At a bash over May Bank Holiday, which the club hopes will attract hundreds of former players, they will commemorate the life of Steve McHale, who was involved in the club until his death last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club started from a Leeds United supporter group based at the Peacock pub.

Peacock FC

Club secretary Adrian O’Malley was one of the original players and then in his last year of school.

He said: “I was playing for the pub team but I wasn't old enough to get into the pub.”

Since then there’s been ups and downs for the club both on the pitch and in trying to keep it afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian said: “The first team we had I thought was good, we won a league and cups.

A young Steve McHale

“A team in the 90s used to play a team in Ireland – that was a good era – we used to go to Country Galway and they came over here.

"Won a league cup in the noughties, but more of the good times might have been in the pub than on the pitch.

"Over the years we haven't won a lot at all but everyone says it's always good fun playing for the Peacock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then it’s become harder for players to commit to every Sunday.

Adrian O'Malley, right, of Peacock takes on Crown defender Mick Sotherby in the Wakefield Sunday League in 2003.

Adrian notes that in the 1970s many players would have worked Monday to Friday in pits or factories that no longer exist.

He said: "Now, if you turn up you get a game. We know our strongest team but most weeks if we have a couple of subs we're happy.

"Some are more regular than others, let's put it that way."

He said pub closures had meant many of the teams from that era were no longer around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock FC in November 1995

Clubs from Huddersfield, Dewsbury and Castleford moved into the Wakefield and District Sunday League.

He said: “It's sad that grassroots football has suffered. In terms of pitches and changing rooms, councils haven't got the money, it's expensive to run a team. Insurance and everything.

"But really you're just doing it for fun, the lads love it and it’s important to keep it going as long as we can.

“We've been swimming against the tide really. Many clubs started to disband but we have kept going for 50 years."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year the club could face relegation to the second tier of the league but Adrian said everyone was determined to carry on.

He said: “All lads have said they want at least another season and they are determined to get back up if we go down .

Peacock FC

"We want to keep the club going, for how long we don't know. We've been on verge of folding so many times but we always keep it going.

"The lads said ‘we have to do another season for Steve’.”

The club will play its last league game of the season on Sunday, May 4 followed by the event at the Red Lion.

There will be a presentation, celebration of Steve’s life and performance by covers band The Cheats.