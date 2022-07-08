Wakefield Sunday League accepts seven new teams for 2022-23 season

After six teams folded in the 2021-2022 season, the recent AGM saw seven new clubs voted in for the forthcoming campaign.

Teams to go were AFC Ackworth, Brierley FC, Castleford FC, Nightingale FC, Ryhill HC and Shepherds Arms, but new sides accepted into the league are Alverthorpe Athletic, Eggborough Eagles, Flockton FC, Knottingley Railway, Mount Pleasant, Staincross FC and Stanley United Juniors (Sunday).

In line with the standard code of rules, automatic promotion will be applied for the first three teams and automatic relegation for the last three teams in respective divisions of the Sunday League. However, with three teams each from the top two tiers creating vacancies, equal number of teams from the top two tiers shall not be automatically relegated.

Manager/trainer Davy Jones leads the way in Wakefield Athletic's first pre-season training session ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The league structure has seen more movement up from the lower two tiers (more than the mandatory three teams) to balance the divisions with the seven new teams filling in the vacancies in the lower two tiers of the league as per their pre-assessed potential.

The league is still open to new applicants to join the league for the 2022-2023 season. Details are on the FA Fulltime website.

Wakefield Athletic, meanwhile, who field three teams in the Wakefield Sunday League, have started pre-season training in the build-up to their series of friendlies starting on Sunday, July 31 for all their sides.

Athletic are open to new players joining this family-orientated club. They are also seeking managers or co-managers for their second and third strings.

Wakefield Athletic’s awards presentation evening will be held on Saturday, July 23 at their home base at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club (better known locally as WYCO).