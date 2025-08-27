Wakefield Sunday League set to expand with new division after influx of teams

Wakefield Athletic's first team were winners of the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy last year.

Season 2025-2026 will see the Wakefield Sunday Football League expand from four divisions to five after an influx of new teams joining.

The geographical area covered by the competition membership in line with the league constitution is a 30-mile radius of Wakefield Town Hall.

A high proportion of new applicants did not meet the two key critical criteria of the evidence of a playing pitch and changing/shower facilities. However, an unusually high number of teams were accepted – a total of 17 teams, which includes four reserve sides.

The five tiers will consist of nine,11,10, 10 and 11 teams respectively. The new division will be Championship Three.

Teams to fold in post season were Fishers FC, Carlton Athletic, Frickley Colliery, Great Preston, Pontefract Colliery and Sporting Leeds FC – finances, lack of players and lack of admin volunteers were the key factors sighted by the teams.

But new teams accepted into the league are Inter Batley FC, Inter Batley Reserves, Dewsbury United, British Oak, Carriers Arms, Chequerfield Hotel, Neville Hill AFC Reserves, Nostell MW Old Boys, The Mad Ox Reserves, White Hart, Pontefract Sports & Social, Batley Jaguars, Hanging Heaton Reserves, Ryhill Whites, Travellers Stanley Reserves, Wakefield Athletic “Club" and White Rose FC.

Wakefield Athletic A, who won promotion to Premiership One, are now playing under the name of WYCO Athletic as the Standard Code of Rules do not allow two teams from the same club to play in the same division. The team will still be under the umbrella of Wakefield Athletic FC, but operate independently with inter-change of players to follow the transfer protocol.

Inter Batley FC and Dewsbury United, who joined the Wakefield league from Division One and Division Two respectively of the Calder Valley Sunday League, have both been placed in Premiership Two with the remaining 15 teams placed in the lower three tiers.

Wakefield Athletic, meanwhile, conclude their pre-season preparations with all their four sides taking part in an in-house annual "round-robin" tournament for the Mikey Bell and Darren Mawson Memorial Trophy on Sunday at West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club.

This annual tournament is in memory of the two volunteer stalwarts who dedicated their time to serve the club for over two decades.

The club will make a donation to the Salvation Army and Cutting-Edge Research at the National Amyloidosis Centre (NAC), with all the players’ subs to be contributed to the two worthwhile causes.