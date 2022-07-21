Wakefield Sunday League will have nine new teams for 2022-23 season

New clubs who will take part in the forthcoming campaign are: Alverthorpe Athletic, Dale FC, Eggborough Eagles, Fenton FC, Flockton FC, Knottingley Railway, Mount Pleasant, Staincross FC, Stanley United Juniors (Sunday).

Altofts Cricket Club FC, who were successful in their application to join the league, have subsequently withdrawn their application due to a lack of volunteers to help manage the team.

Should no more teams fold, the league would consist of 10 teams in each of its four divisions.

The Wakefield & District Sunday Football League has now accepted nine new teams for the 2022-2023 season.

Wakefield Athletic Football Club, who field three teams in the W&DSFL, hold their annual award presentation evening at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club (better known locally as WYCO) on Saturday, at 4pm.

A trial match between Wakefield Athletic B and Eggborough Eagles will take place on Sunday at WYCO with a 10.30am kick-off time.