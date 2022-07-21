Wakefield Sunday League will have nine new teams for 2022-23 season

New clubs who will take part in the forthcoming campaign are: Alverthorpe Athletic, Dale FC, Eggborough Eagles, Fenton FC, Flockton FC, Knottingley Railway, Mount Pleasant, Staincross FC, Stanley United Juniors (Sunday).
Altofts Cricket Club FC, who were successful in their application to join the league, have subsequently withdrawn their application due to a lack of volunteers to help manage the team.
Should no more teams fold, the league would consist of 10 teams in each of its four divisions.
Wakefield Athletic Football Club, who field three teams in the W&DSFL, hold their annual award presentation evening at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club (better known locally as WYCO) on Saturday, at 4pm.
A trial match between Wakefield Athletic B and Eggborough Eagles will take place on Sunday at WYCO with a 10.30am kick-off time.
Any unattached players interested in joining the club are welcome to take part in this trial match and can contact club manager Sal Habib on 0796-772-7773 or [email protected]