Wakefield Wanderers players heading for World Championships with England Walking Football team

Flying out from Stansted airport, all of the England squads (Over 50s men, Over 40s and 50s ladies and men’s Over 60s and 70s) all head to the World Championships, which are taking place in Florence, Italy.

Four local lads and members of the Wakefield Wanderers Walking Football Club – Richard Bates, John Cooney, Dale Wooffindin and Mark Peacock – will represent England Over 50s at the global event.

As well as the hosts Italy, England will be joining teams from the likes of France, Australia, India, Algeria, Sweden and Indonesia.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Wanderers have four England Walking Football team members - Richard Bates, John Cooney, Dale Wooffindin and Mark Peacock.

The teams will all take part in a four-day tournament in Florence and Pisa between July 14 and 17.

“It’s going to be a warm one but an experience of a lifetime,” said Richard Bates.

“Situated between the hills of Florence, the Coverciano Technical Centre, where we will play, is a gem renowned worldwide. It’s one of the most prestigious sports centre’s in the world and even called ‘the University of Football’ and ‘the home of the National Teams’.

“The Technical Centre is the real home of the Italian national teams.

" There are 18 national teams, 16 of which made their training and preparation in Coverciano. Women’s team and youth sector teams often play friendly matches in the Technical Centre against other national teams.