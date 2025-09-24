WYCO hold on to take spoils in first Sunday League ‘Athletic derby’

WYCO Athletic goal getters in their 3-2 win over Wakefield Athletic (from left) Dom Taylor, Dalton Holford and Joe Scargill.

WYCO Athletic grabbed the bragging rights following a hard fought 3-2 success over Wakefield Athletic in the Wakefield Sunday League’s Premiership One.

The WYCO outfit made the better start to the game at the West Yorkshire Sports & Social Club complex and the difference in physicality played a huge factor in the outcome with the winners deserving their success.

Wakefield Athletic forced the first save when a free-kick by Danny Jones was confidently kept out by Will Rushforth. At the other end, stand-in keeper Luke Maw kept out strikes by the ever dangerous Dom Taylor and Dalton Holford before Edrissa Konatech headed off the line.

WYCO went ahead in the 31st minute when an under hit short pass allowed Richard Normington to win possession and set up Taylor to score.

Kane Whitaker was on target but could not save Wakefield Athletic from defeat to WYCO Athletic.

Josh Harrison spurned a golden opportunity to equalise with a tame effort and Wakefield were made to pay when Holford smashed home from close range after Maw had kept out a rasping effort by Craig Holdsworth.

Maw also performed heroics to save a Ben Baines penalty, but his side were 2-0 down at the break.

The introduction of teenage trio Tanaka Manhopi, Theophilus Sithole and Jake Shaw allowed Wakefield to make inroads on the flanks in the second half, but Danny Young was unable to take a couple of chances.

WYCO nudged into a 3-0 lead in the 63rd minute when Normington’s corner was glanced home by Joe Scargill.

Elgaily Mohammed, hat-trick hero in Wakefield Athletic C’s 5-2 away win against St Ignatius.

Wakefield kept going, however, and after Hammad Ali forced a point-blank stop from Rushforth they pulled a goal back as Shaw skipped past his marker and his teasing cross was met by Kane Whitaker to make it 3-1.

Five minutes from time, they pulled another goal back when Jones and Young combined and Ali netted. But WYCO held on in a nail-biting finish to gain the maximum points.

The CPI EuroMix WYCO man of the match was shared by Taylor, Normington and Rushfoth while the Procrete Wakefield man of the match went to Maw, Whitaker and Jones.

Two set piece goals from Curtis Wray-Holmes in the final 10 minutes cruelly denied Wakefield Athletic B at least a point in their away fixture against Stanley United Juniors in Championship Two.

The 89th minute winner took Stanley to the top of the table and consigned Athletic to the bottom.

United took the lead on the half-hour as a misjudged run off his line by keeper Ali Jamegah was punished by Kyle Hincliffe.

But Athletic hauled themselves level five minutes later through Thomas Macrow’s close range header and they went in front in the second half with Musa Kabba netting.

The BespokeRugs.com man of the match was shared by Macrow, Josh Noon and Kabba.

Newly formed Wakefield Athletic C registered their first win in Championship Three thanks to a fine hat-trick from Elgaily Mohammed in a 5-2 away win against St Ignatius.

With the motivational driving force of acting-manager Damion French who marshalled his troops from the outset, Athletic surged into an early 2-0 lead as Mohammed struck twice, first from Chris Crawshaw’s precise long range pass and then after Lucas Moorhouse’s fine pass.

St Ignatius pulled a goal back through Henry Ripley, but Athletic made it 3-1 straight from the kick-off when the link-up play of Crawshaw and Abdul Mohammedkair engineered an opening for Moorhouse.

They then added a fourth goal with Mohammed putting away a penalty after he had been brought down.

Ignatius scored their second as William Blackburn netted, but Wakefield had the final word with substitute Jake Miller capitalising on build-up play by Mohammed and Moorhouse.

The Procrete man of the match award went to Mohammed, Moorhouse and Mohammedkair.