Leeds Rhinos legend who lives with dementia returns to rugby ground for VIP tour

Former Leeds Rhinos star and Lofthouse Grange and Lodge resident John Sykes had the chance to relive his former glories during a VIP tour of the impressive Headingley Stadium.

John, 85, lives with Dementia and has made Lofthouse Grange and Lodge his home for the past two years. The home based in Wakefield is part of the Orchard Care Homes group which operates 23 care homes across the Midlands and North of England.

Events like John’s visit are typical of Orchard’s commitment to crafting personalised and meaningful experiences that cater to each resident’s unique needs and preferences.

He was personally invited by Gary Hetherington, director of Leeds Rhinos for over 28 years, where John played and coached. Gary was a player for Leeds Rhinos and was coached by John in the 70s.

John on tour

John was joined by his daughter on the tour, which was conducted by Gary. Donna Worsley and Carol Corney, two Activity Coordinators from Lofthouse Grange and Lodge who helped arrange the visit for John, also came along.

John was the 961st player to play for the Rhinos and is featured on the club’s Wall of Fame holding the Yorkshire Cup trophy.

Donna said: “We wanted to bring John back to his old club as we knew this would be a lovely memory for him to relive.

“He watches all the Rhinos matches on TV and likes to share stories from his time there. Being able to bring memories back for John today was very special; he had a massive smile on his face the entire afternoon.”

John Sykes with Gary Hetherington, Leeds Rhinos CEO

John's daughter, Catherine Wailes said: “Today was really special for both of us. My dad played for the Rhinos and later coached the team for many years.

“Seeing the pictures and names of players we both knew was really moving. Though the stadium has changed a lot, I still have fond memories of my brother and I kicking the ball around while dad was coaching his team.”

Carol added: “It wasn't just a special day for the Sykes family, but a special day for us. We got to see and appreciate some of Johns's life accomplishments in person and walk down memory lane with him and his daughter.”

John concluded: “I loved seeing the stadium and can't wait to visit when the season starts again and watch a live game.”

Group photo from the day

Lofthouse Grange specialises in dementia care, residential dementia care and short-term respite care. It holds an overall ‘good’ rating with the Care Quality Commission.

