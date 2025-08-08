Wakefield salon owner Oliver Dean to compete in Manx Grand Prix motorbike race
Starting on August 17, Olly will compete in four races – two in the MGP and two in the Classic TT.
Each race consists of four laps, with each lap just shy of 38 miles long.
For the MGP, Olly will ride an Aprilia RS660, and a Kawasaki ZXR400 for the Classic TT.
Alongside running his Wakefield salon, Olly has been motorbike racing for more than 13 years after first visiting the Isle of Man when he was 23.
When racing, Olly will reach speeds exceeding 160mph, which he said becomes “normal” over time.
He said: “You just get used to riding at those speeds.”
“It just becomes normal,” he added.
To prepare for this year’s racing, Olly has changed his approach to training.
Last year, he spent lots of time with a personal trainer, training between two or three hours a day, which had a negative impact on his health.
He said: “I was actually getting ill from training.
“I was getting bouts of sickness for two or three weeks.”
This year, Olly said he has done “next to nothing” in terms of training, but has been spending lots of time on his bike to get “bike fit.”
Olly will be part of a team of four when he competes this year.
