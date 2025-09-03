Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane set to challenge for English Muay Thai title after big victory in Cardiff

Aaron Slimane is declared the winner of his bout with Tristan Morgan.

Castleford fighter Aaron Slimane extended his winning streak to three fights when he defeated Tristan Morgan by unanimous decision in their highly anticipated super middleweight Muay Thai bout, on the massive LFN Fight Night in Cardiff.

Morgan, being from the local area, brought great support and walked out to a great reception from his supporters at the Vale Sports Arena. But Slimane did not let this get into his head as he intended to upset the home crowd.

The fight started slowly like many Muay Thai fights do with Morgan taking the first two rounds by counter striking against Slimane who was trying to play the scoring game too.

But after a stern word from Sweatbox head coach David Sa, Slimane realised he had to turn it into a fight rather than a chess match and began to rely on his boxing and pressure to score points and damage his opponent.

Aaron Slimane in action in his contest with Tristan Morgan.

Rounds four and five are the highest scoring rounds in Muay Thai and Slimane made sure he upped the pressure in the last two rounds. It paid off as his opponent began to fade.

By the time the final bell came despite being cut and bloodied due to taking multiple knees and elbows to the face Slimane was convinced he had done enough, raising his arms in the air and walking around the win celebrating.

The fighters were then called into the centre of the ring for the final decision and the judges gave Slimane the unanimous decision victory, something he was very happy with fighting away from home.

When asked after the bout what changes Slimane had to make during the fight he said “I was struggling to out strike him at range, he was good on the back foot so I had to turn it into a bit of a dog fight, paid off though as we got the win. Onto the next.”

Slimane’s next bout is on October 25 where he challenges for the prestigious super fight series English title.