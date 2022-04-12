Castleford's Ellis Lacy makes winning BKB debut at O2 Arena

Ellis Lacy was a unanimous points winner on his BKB debut.

Lacy, 29, also has a background in Muay Thai and decided to give bareknuckle boxing a go after training at the Yorkshire Gladiators gym where BKB world middleweight champion Antony Holmes trains long with young prospect Slimane.

In his BKB debut Lacy took on Michael Lobby, who in his younger days once fought Kell Brook in the National ABA finals and was relatively untroubled as he earned a unanimous points decision.

The Castleford man produced a punch perfect performance as he stuck to his game plan and executed it in style for a convincing win.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "I got a quick cut in the first exchange so rather than go for the knockout I decided I was going to pick him off.

"I think he felt the power early doors and he didn't want to exchange. I didn't want to get hit and potentially get stopped from a cut so I just kept picking away with that shot, keep feinting, keep being in and out, draw him in a little bit and try and catch him with a left.

"I think I caught him a couple of times with that left and put him down twice, not enough to stop him maybe, but a couple of millimetres and I think he would have been sleeping.