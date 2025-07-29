Crofton's Bradley brothers rise to big challenges in combat sports world

Combat sports stars Rivir and Ren Bradley celebrate.

Crofton’s young Bradley brothers are taking the combat sports world by storm in the last few months.

Ren Bradley is an established junior star despite only being eight years old, having worked his way up to be Elite Junior World Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion, and he has continued to go on from strength to strength.

But now there is another Bradley on the block with younger brother Rivir also making waves with a highly promising start to his Muay Thai career.

Ren has enjoyed more BJJ competition success, retaining his annual Empire Grappling: Yorkshire Open title and submitting all his opponents in the Gi division.

Ren Bradley in action.

He won the final with a triangle to armbar transition in just 29 seconds to be earn his 43rd medal and 32nd gold.

He also competed in the no Gi division where he was successful, submitting all opponents again, including a 43 second triangle choke and a 26 second kimura to take double gold in the same event for the ninth time.

Ren got the opportunity to meet ex-world boxing champion Josh Warrington at his Muay Thai gym, Guts Over Fear, in Wakefield, which he found inspirational.

“He used such inspiration for his Muay Thai AFSO Midlands Thaiboxing title fight in Leicester,” said Ren’s father Marc.

Rivir Bradley in action.

"Ren was scheduled to compete for the 29KG AFSO Midlands title but his scheduled opponent and team had been reviewing his Instagram profile (@Renan_Venum_Bradley) and in doing do, they tried to pull out of the fight using Ren’s fight experience as an excuse although this was cleared up as everything was legit.

"The fight was back on but around 20 minutes before the title fight, the team stated that their fighter was now feeling poorly and would be unable to fight. As a result, Ren was offered the choice to take the title by default or their team wanted to put another one of their fighters forward, an older fighter who was much heavier than Ren and also more experienced.

"It all seemed convenient with Ren given the option to be a champ without fighting or fighting for the title at 32kg. His answer, ‘I’m not been given any title and I’ll fight whoever for it’, appeared to come as quite a shock for the team and everyone in attendance who clearly expected Ren to refuse the fight.

"When the fight started, it was clear Ren’s opponent’s gameplan was to use his size and weight advantage as he tried to bully Ren around the ring and throw him around in the clinch, but with some great coaching throughout rounds two and three Ren put on a clinic, lighting his opponent up with kicks and punches throughout to take the AFSO Midlands Thaiboxing title – shocking a lot of people in the crowd and taking his Muay Thai fight record to a perfect 5-0."

And the winner is .... Ren Bradley.

Ren turned his attention back to BJJ where he competed at Grappling Industries in Manchester, one of the biggest global competitions across the world and one of his sponsors, winning gold for the second year running and all his matches by submission.

The Crofton youngster was then in his third BJJ super fight on the Young Subs PPV show at The Point, in Sunderland.

It is a huge event and Ren responded to the challenge as he dominated his opponent from the off and received glowing praise from the commentary team as he won with an armbar submission at one minute: four seconds to move his BJJ super fight record to 3-0.

He is now knocking on the door for a Young Subs Superfight title match in the coming months.

Rivir Bradley has his hand raised as a winner at Young Subs.

Additionally Ren is set to compete at the Muay Thai and K1 World Championships in August and will have his next MMA fight on UKFC in September.

His dream is to represent the England MMA team when he turns 10 in early 2027.

Ren has also just recently secured sponsorship with Titan Boxing equipment so he is going to be well equipped for every up and coming fight.

Rivir is aiming to follow in his brother’s footsteps and, having won four gold medals in BJJ, he is showing promise.

He is now also training in Muay Thai and was given a shot at the 22kg AFSO Midlands title despite only having had one Thaiboxing exhibition fight.

"Rivir is very much like his brothers and will take any fight and so despite him being vastly more inexperienced than his scheduled opponent, he took the fight and not only took it, he won, putting on a dominant display,” said Marc.

The Bradley brothers and team.

"It was the first ever title to be won for his gym, Guts Over Fear, and in his first ever official Muay Thai fight it was an incredible achievement, but it didn’t stop there.

“Due to a fighter pulling out, Rivir was then asked if he would be willing to step up after this fight to face an older and much bigger opponent in a title fight eliminator where the winner would go on to fight the champion in that division and it didn’t take Rivir long to say yes, the little warrior that he is.

"Despite the obvious size and weight disadvantage, Rivir put on a great display landing kicks and punches as well as knees in the clinch and dominated every round to win by a unanimous decision.

"Having won the 22kg title, the 26kg title fight meant facing an older, bigger and far more experienced opponent and we were a little nervous for him although naturally we didn’t let it show as Rivir was eager and excited to test himself.

"We needn’t have been worried as he came immediately out like a lion, putting on a relentless pace that was almost impossible to deal with and despite Rivir looking so much smaller than his opponent, he didn’t stop coming forward or throwing combinations for the whole fight with everything he threw landing.

"After another three incredibly dominant rounds and much to the surprise of anyone in attendance, Rivir was crowned the 26kg champion to earn a second title, which really was unexpected and an incredible achievement.

"With Ren going on to claim the 32kg AFSO Midlands Thaiboxing title it rounded off an amazing day for the family and everyone at the gym including our Muay Thai coach Daz Smith who has put in countless hours with the boys.”

Rivir then made his BJJ super fight debut on Young Subs and had to step up to face an opponent at 26kg with Rivir weighing in less than 22kg.

Despite his smaller size he rose to the occasion, winning via a rear naked choke in just 13 seconds to get his first official win in his Young Subs career, doing so in impressively quick and devastating fashion.

He is excited to appear again on the show in the near future.

Next up for Rivir is the Muay Thai and K1 World championships in August, the Empire Grappling: South Yorkshire Open in September and then an MMA fight on Raw 9 in Liverpool in November with lots of training in between as he aims to improve across all disciplines from wrestling, Muay Thai, boxing, MMA and BJJ.