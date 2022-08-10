Family fun on offer as Pontefract Racecourse gets 'In The Zone' for its Sunday meeting

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone looking for something fun to do during the school holidays is welcome to join the Ponte course for its next race day. The In-The-Zone Family Day will see different zones all around the course covering lots of different aspects of the racing world.

There will be an Industry Zone where you can experience a behind the scenes talk in the Winners Enclosure from some industry experts and learn more about working within racing.

There will also be a Horse Zone where you can watch a parade of ex-racehorses and learn about life after racing with New Beginnings.

Pontefract Racecourse is set for another Sunday family race meeting.

A Quiet Zone is also being set up, in which you can enjoy a free tea or coffee while you read the Racing Post and pick your selections for the day.

If you are new to racing, you can check out the Newcomer’s Zone and meet the ‘Here to Help’ team who will show you around and explain how an afternoon at the races comes together.

If you are looking for some tips on the day, then the Tipster Zone will be on hand with an expert Punters Panel.

There will also be the Kids Zone in the Picnic Enclosure running throughout the day, with a funfair, free sweets, activity packs, games and the ‘Hunt the Golden Horseshoe’ competition.

It also promises to be an afternoon of great racing, as this meeting includes Pontefract's feature race of the year, the £60,000 EBF Highfield Farm Flying Fillies Stakes.

If you fancy, you can watch some of the afternoon’s races from the stalls. Free bus trips down to the start of a couple of races will be run so you can see the action of the race from the very beginning.