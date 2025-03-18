Featherstone Rovers Foundation and Moto Hospitality Join Forces to Inspire the Next Generation of Rugby League Players

Featherstone Rovers Foundation is thrilled to announce its new official charity partnership with Moto Hospitality. Together, they are launching an exciting initiative, ‘Road to Rugby: Powered by Moto’, aimed at encouraging children and young people to engage with Rugby League through structured school programmes.

The initiative is designed to make Rugby League accessible and enjoyable for young people, especially those from underserved communities. Through Featherstone Rovers Foundation’s school delivery programme, children will have the opportunity to develop fundamental skills and experience the excitement of a live Rugby League event.

Project Overview

The initiative will engage five primary schools in Knottingley and Ferrybridge, where 300 Key Stage 1 children will participate in a six-week Rugby League programme. These curriculum-based sessions will focus on fun games and drills designed to develop essential Rugby League skills. In the final week, an in-school Rugby League festival will take place, and children will be invited to a taster session at Knottingley Mustangs club, based at Knottingley RFU. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to attend the Featherstone Rovers RLFC Rugby League festival in 2025 for a special afternoon dedicated to Rugby League action.

Featherstone Rovers Foundation and Moto team members at the Millennium Stadium in Featherstone.

Addressing a Critical Need

This partnership directly addresses a pressing need for increased physical activity among children in the Wakefield District. Research from Wakefield’s Joint Strategic Needs Assessment highlights that only49% of 9-10 year olds engage in the recommended one hour of daily physical activity, with children from the most deprived areas being significantly less active.

Further research bySport Englandconfirms that young people from low-income households are half as likely to participate in regular sports activities compared to their more affluent peers. With childhood obesity rates in Wakefield at39% among Year 6 students, the ‘Road to Rugby’ initiative is a timely intervention to inspire lifelong healthy habits.

Amy Hardman, Head of Featherstone Rovers Foundation, commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Moto Hospitality on this exciting initiative. ‘Road to Rugby: Powered by Moto’ is more than just a sports programme - it’s an opportunity to create lasting change in our community by making Rugby League more accessible and breaking down barriers to participation. We look forward to seeing young people develop their skills, confidence, and a lifelong passion for sport.”

For further information, please contact:Amy HardmanHead of Featherstone Rovers Foundation Email: [email protected]

Dale Foster, Site Operations Manager said:

“The partnership will be a beneficial link to the local area. Great to see the latest community grant from the Moto Foundation launch the “Road to Ruby: Powered by Moto” initiative. I look forward to seeing the initiative make Rugy League accessible to the local community following the fundraising efforts our site colleagues do here at Moto.”

About Featherstone Rovers Foundation

Featherstone Rovers Foundation is dedicated to using the power of sport and Rugby League to make a positive impact on individuals and communities. Through its outreach programmes, the foundation promotes physical activity, health and wellbeing, and personal development for people of all ages and backgrounds.

About Moto Hospitality

Moto Hospitality is the UK’s largest motorway service area operator, committed to supporting local communities through various charitable initiatives. Through partnerships like ‘Road to Rugby,’ Moto aims to inspire the next generation to lead healthier, more active lives.