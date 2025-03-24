No easing up from Pontefract's squash champions as they win again

Pontefract captain Matt Godson was in winning form against Abbeydale.

With Pontefract having sewn up the title last week, attention turned to the relegation battle in squash’s Yorkshire Premier League — and Abbeydale's survival chances took a huge blow with the newly crowned champions showing no signs of letting up.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the penultimate match night of the season, the 2019/20 champions had the misfortune to visit a Pontefract side who were in celebratory mood and had lost just once in 17 games this campaign.

The Sheffield side were whitewashed 20-0 and will have been horrified at the news that both their relegation rivals, Cleethorpes and Woodfield, picked up vital victories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pontefract's Chester Dockray maintained his remarkable 100 per cent record with yet another straight-games victory – his 11th in 12 matches. Conor Sheen also recorded his sixth 3/0 win of the campaign.

Adam Taylor, skipper Matt Godson and Scottish international Rory Stewart continued the procession further up the order.

There is an eight-point gap between Abbeydale and Cleethorpes, who leapfrogged above the dreaded dotted line by virtue of their 16-8 victory at second-placed Hallamshire.

Cleethorpes' no.5 Oscar Hill and no.3 Toby Ponting put in heroic performances to win tight four-game clashes against Russell Payne and Oliver Jones respectively. No.4 Harry Falconer had a slightly easier task in beating Jack Cornell in straight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their top two then came up against Hallamshire's formidable duo of world no.47 Nick Wall and three-time world champion Nick Matthew, but Sanjay Jeeva and Elliot Morris Devred claimed a valuable point apiece in both losing 3/1.

Woodfield also claimed a massive victory to move 19 points clear of danger. Their handsome 17-3 home triumph over Queens means they only need two points in next week's final match of the season against Abbeydale to secure safety.

Cleethorpes host Doncaster in their final match next Friday (28 March) and must avoid a nine-point swing in Abbeydale's direction to ensure survival.

Woodfield's top four all won in straight games, including the returning world no.26 Declan James. Don Calvert carded Queens' only points at no.5 by defeating young Charlie Waller.