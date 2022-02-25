Pontefract athlete Jack Holmes jumps to bronze medal in England Indoor Championships

Jack Holmes won a bronze medal in the high jump at the England Athletics Under 17 Indoor Championships at Sheffield.

Jack won the bronze medal in the U17 men’s high jump with an impressive clearance at 1.88 metres, holding off the challenge of Sam Wright, who won the gold medal at last year’s English Schools Championships when Jack won the silver.

In the Dewsbury 10K on the roads, Pontefract’s Nathan Doy finished 34th out of 2,026 in a fast 33 minutes 35 seconds. Scott Daly clocked 38:06 to set a club record for men over 50 and Johanna Sutcliffe set club records for women over 45 and over 40, finishing as the second woman over 45 in 38:20.

Alan Boyd crossed the line in 42:26 and he was followed home by Phil Wardle, who did 43:21. Paul Nunns finished in 45 minutes exactly, closely followed by Emma Price in 45:07, Danielle Wilson in 45:15 and Susie Hinchcliffe in 46:10.

