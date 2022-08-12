Pontefract athletes crowned as Northern Division Two champions

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having won all three of the previous matches, the second place was enough to clinch the winners trophy and ensure the club’s promotion into Division One next year.

Pontefract finished the season well clear at the top with 27 points. Mansfield were second with 22, Longwood Harriers were third with 20 and Barnsley fourth with 19.

In the last match Luke Murphy was in excellent form. He won the 100m in 12.0 seconds, the 200m in 24.3 and the long jump with 6.35m. He was also second in the 400m in 58.4.

Pontefract Athletics Club's athletes pictured with club chairman Cyril Jones and the Northern Track and Field League Division Two winners trophy.

Jack Holmes won the high jump with 1.70m and also won the B competition in the long jump with a personal best of 5.28m.

Will Carter won the B high jump with 1.45 metres. He was near to his best in the discus, finishing third with 32.01m and he also performed well in the triple jump (10.81m), hammer (20m exactly) and shot putt (9.65m).

In the womens events, Eleanor Birden was in excellent form, winning the triple jump with a personal best of 9.91m. Eleanor also won the 100m hurdles in 18.6 seconds, she was second in the 400m hurdles, equalling her club record with 78.8 seconds, and she was third in the long jump with 4.80m.

Katie Kelly produced some outstanding performances too. She won the 100m, matching her personal best with 13.6 seconds and also showed great finishing speed to win the 400m in 64.8 seconds as well as coming third in the 200m in 28.7.

Faye Lightowler won the 1500m in 5 minutes, 23.1 seconds and Alice Dolman came second in the 800m in 2:45.3 .

Alice was also the winner of the B competition in both the 400m (73.2 seconds) and the long jump (3.92m).

Christine McCarthy came third in the 3000m, improving her own club record for women over 60 with 12 minutes, 50.2 seconds.

Jane Williams also improved her club record for women over 45 in the javelin with 13.43m.

One week earlier in the fourth and last match of the season in the Yorkshire and District Athletics League for Under 13s, Under 15s and Under 17s, the Pontefract club finished second out of the four clubs in Division One. This gave them second place overall, just one point behind Barton AC, at the end of the season.

In the Under 17 ladies age group, Katie Kelly won all three of her events, taking the 100m in 13.6 seconds, 200m (27.6) and 300m (45.3).

Elizabeth Teece won the high jump with 1.25m.

Harrison Carter won the Under 17 men’s shot putt with 8.99m.

In the Under 15 girls age group, Francesca Ward won all three of her events. She clocked a personal best of 13.6 seconds for the 100m, 27.9 for the 200m and 47.4 for the 300m.

Abi Teece won the 75m hurdles in 15.0 seconds and also won the high jump with 1.30m.

Madison Toddington won the shot putt with 8.87m and the javelin with 14.53m. Emily Kelly won the long jump with 3.75m and Holly Jackson the 1500m in 6:31.4.