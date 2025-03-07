Pontefract's Rory Stewart in action. Picture: PSA

Pontefract Squash Club could be one win away from wrapping up their first Yorkshire Premier League title for 15 years following their demolition of Queens.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The runaway leaders whitewashed the 2022 champions 20-0 in a ruthless display which puts them 41 points ahead of second-placed Hallamshire with three matches of the season remaining.

Although the trophy is as good as sealed already, victory away at Woodfield next Wednesday evening with a maximum 20 points will mathematically get Ponte over the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if they drop points and Hallamshire win by a greater margin away at Dunnington, the inevitable will be postponed for one further week.

The slaughter of Queens was begun by captain Matt Godson who, after he had saved several game balls in the first against Lewis Harding, took firm control thereafter to win in three.

Meanwhile, Ponte number four Adam Taylor sped past Danny Bray on the adjacent court.

Youngster Chester Dockray stretched his 100 per cent record to nine this season by downing Queens skipper and former world number 15 Sarah Campion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ponte's big guns, the resurgent Sam Todd and Scottish international Rory Stewart, then applied the coup de grace with rapid victories over Bahder Almaghrebi and James Earles respectively.

Second-placed Hallamshire narrowly squeezed past crosstown rivals Abbeydale 14-7 but fell further behind in the title race.

In a see-saw encounter, there was one win apiece for the visitors' Hayden Tetley and the hosts' Nick Hargreaves in the lower order, then Hallamshire's Oliver Jones beat Kieran Heaphy while Abbeydale no.2 Michael Tallentire beat England international Lucy Turmel at no.2.

Nick Matthew, the three-time world and Commonwealth Games champion, finished the job for Hallamshire with a 3/0 victory over Jordan Hardwick to seal a 14-7 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those seven points were handy for Abbeydale in their relegation dogfight, which increasingly looks like a two-team tussle with Cleethorpes. The Lincolnshire side went down heavily 20-1 at third-placed Harrogate and are now eight points from safety.

Defending champions Doncaster moved further clear of trouble, leapfrogging opponents Woodfield into seventh place by winning their local derby 16-8.

Wins for Craig Huckerby, David Turner and skipper Joel Arscott sealed the win, although Woodfield got consolations through Alex Cutts and a classy display at no.1 by George Parker against world no.51 Simon Herbert.

Dunnington remain fourth after winning a mid-table clash 15-7 at Ferriby Hall thanks to victories from Sam Gibbon, Jamie Brown and Kai Younger.