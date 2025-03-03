Pontefract's Yorkshire Premier League squash title charge is back on track

Pontefract number one Sam Todd was victorious against Doncaster. Picture: Dunlop

​Pontefract were pushed hard by defending champions Doncaster, but their quest to claim squash’s Yorkshire Premier League title remains on track.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The runaway leaders, bidding for a first trophy in 15 years, fell to their first defeat of the season at Hallamshire last time out. However, a 14-7 home victory gives them an 35-point lead that is highly unlikely to be overhauled with only four games of the season remaining.

Ben Beachill, making his first appearance this season for the first team, kicked the night off with a three-game victory over Ed Walker while 17-year-old Chester Dockray was dispatching Pontefract-born world no.71 Asia Harris, also in straight games, on the court next door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, back came Doncaster as Australia's David Turner took care of Ponte no.3 Adam Turner rapidly and in-form Lewis Doughty had too much in his locker for Pontefract captain Matt Godson.

With the first four matches ending in straight games, the stage was set for the decider between the two no.1s – Sam Todd, just back from winning two PSA Tour titles in Alberta and Chicago, and Doncaster skipper Joel Arscott.

It was closer than might have been expected, with 21-year-old Todd taking the first 12/10 and Kiwi Arscott then levelling by winning the second 11/8.

However, Todd just about asserted himself enough in the next two to win in four and bank the five winning bonus points for Ponte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hallamshire remain some distance behind the champions-elect despite a 20-2 victory at Woodfield.

Early on, Julian Duffield was given a scare by Woodfield's promising 14-year-old Charlie Waller, dropping the third game but scraping through 11/9 in the fourth.

Elsewhere, it was somewhat easier for the visitors from Sheffield, with young Welshman Oliver Jones, Nick Wall Snr and Adam Turner winning in straight games and Matt Gregory in four.

Harrogate moved just two points behind third-placed Dunnington by beating them 16-8 on their own patch in a see-saw encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up, Harrogate stalwart Ross Kneller beat Ed Shannon in three but Sam Gibbon then did likewise to Alec Fuller.

The middle order matches were also shared, Philip Nightingale winning a cracking five-setter against Taminder Gata-Aura, but Dunnington's Jamie Brown hitting back from two games down to also win in five against Richard Hinds.

That set up a winner-takes-all top string match which former world no.20 Chris Simpson won against Pakistani Amaad Fareed in straight games.

The relegation scrap seems likely to be a nail-biter, but for now it is Cleethorpes who sit at the bottom by just two points following their 19-5 defeat at Queens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Campion and Lowri Roberts got Queens off to a flyer, then Danny Bray and James Earles finished the job, with a sole Cleethorpes consolation win via a Harry Falconer five-set victory over Lewis Harding at second string.

Hovering precariously just above them are Abbeydale who also lost this week, 16-11 at home to mid-table Ferriby Hall.

The Humberside club's middle order of Ben Sockett, Yusef Forster and Fiona Moverley did the damage, although the Sheffield hosts did get wins at no.5 and no.1 through Hayden Tetley and Jordan Hardwick respectively.