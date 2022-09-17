Pontefract golfing teams are a knockout with double success

In finals taking place at at Wyke Ridge Golf Club the Ponte teams were in superb form.

The scratch team retained their title with Daz Walton, Tom Hough and Matthew Beedle playing on the finals day.

Andy Wiltshire, Paul Flaherty and Ross Andrew had earlier contributed to the eventual success in the previous rounds of the competition.

Pontefract & District Golf Club members show off trophies won in the scratch and the seniors knockout championships in the Leeds and District Union competitions.

Ponte were u[p against Moortown in this year’s final and their Leeds Senior Champion Walton gave them a good start by beating promising Moortown player Matty Parlett 3/1.

Hough proved too strong for Jeevan Notey, another promising Moortown junior, beating him 5/4.

Beedle then gave Pontefract a 6-0 victory when beating the current amateur champion Oliver Cage 3/2 in a superb performance.

For the seniors knockout the Pontefract team on the day was Jason Shaw, Tom Stanley and Graham Addison with Chris Harrison and Daz Walton playing the previous rounds.

It was a tense final against Low Laithes with Shaw winning the opening game 2/1 for Pontefract against John Lloyd.

After Stanley and John Wigglesworth halved their game Low Laithes player David Searby had to win against Addison to take the match into extra holes.