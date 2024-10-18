Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pontefract 1 continued their near-flawless start to squash’s Yorkshire Premier League season with a convincing victory at Ferriby Hall that took them three points clear at the top of the table.

Last season’s runners-up were dead level with Hallamshire heading into matchday three, but their 19-3 victory over the bottom club in Humberside and Hallamshire's narrower 16-9 victory against defending champions Doncaster saw Ponte open up a small gap at the summit.

Early straight-games victories for teenager Chester Dockray and Adam Taylor set the tone, then Ponte skipper Matt Godson was pushed slightly harder by Ferriby Hall's former England number one junior Ben Sockett, but still came through in three.

Pontefract's only defeat on the night was at number two where club champion Tom Bamford was defeated in five gruelling games by Dan Ince.

Ince's cousin and fellow Guyana international Sam Ince-Carvalhal then took on Sam Todd, now thankfully over the ankle injury that has kept him sidelined since February 2023.

Todd showed he is almost back to his best with a rapid 11-4 11-7 11-5 win.

The 2022-23 title winners Hallamshire beat defending champions Doncaster in a tight affair, while third-placed Dunnington fell to their first defeat of the campaign, 18-6 to Queens.

Newly-promoted Cleethorpes got their maiden top flight victory by beating winless Abbeydale 16-6. Woodfield moved up to fifth with a 17-8 win at Harrogate.