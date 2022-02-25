Andy Kain is pictured in Featherstone Rovers' game against Dewsbury Rams when he was a try scorer in a 38-6 victory. Kain was also featured in the Express after bagging a hat-trick of tries in a midweek 68-0 thrashing of Oldham in the Northern Rail Cup.

Retro Gallery: 12 pictures from the sport pages a decade ago

Here's 12 pictures from the sports pages of the Pontefract & Castleford Express this week 10 years ago.

By Tony Harber
Friday, 25th February 2022, 10:00 am

How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the February 23, 2012 edition?

PICTURE GALLERY: Pontefract RUFC preserve unbeaten home record to close in on leaders

1. Finn points the way

Liam Finn was another Featherstone Rovers player in fine form with a hat-trick of tries against Oldham and 10 goals in the same game. He also landed five kicks against Dewsbury.

Photo Sales

2. Tangi try

Tangi Ropati gets into his stride during Featherstone Rovers' game against Dewsbury when he was one of the try scorers.

Photo Sales

3. New Rovers chief

Craig Poskitt surveys his new surroundings as he was confirmed as Featherstone Rovers' new chief executive after switching from Castleford Tigers where he had been head of commercial sales.

Photo Sales

4. Stuart steps in

It was a difficult week for Castleford Tigers with assistant coach Stuart Donlan stepping up to take charge of the team with head coach Ian Millward on compassionate leave following the sudden death of his teenage son, Robbie.

Photo Sales
Pontefract
Next Page
Page 1 of 3