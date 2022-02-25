How many of the stories and photos do you remember from the February 23, 2012 edition?
1. Finn points the way
Liam Finn was another Featherstone Rovers player in fine form with a hat-trick of tries against Oldham and 10 goals in the same game. He also landed five kicks against Dewsbury.
2. Tangi try
Tangi Ropati gets into his stride during Featherstone Rovers' game against Dewsbury when he was one of the try scorers.
3. New Rovers chief
Craig Poskitt surveys his new surroundings as he was confirmed as Featherstone Rovers' new chief executive after switching from Castleford Tigers where he had been head of commercial sales.
4. Stuart steps in
It was a difficult week for Castleford Tigers with assistant coach Stuart Donlan stepping up to take charge of the team with head coach Ian Millward on compassionate leave following the sudden death of his teenage son, Robbie.