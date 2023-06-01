Mike Garnham set the pace with a PB and age category club record 4:21 in the Paris Marathon, which was followed by a triple triumph for the Hartley family in the Manchester Marathon.

Husband and wife Neil and Hayley both recorded PBs of 3:30 and 4:23 respectively, while brother Gary posted an impressive debut marathon time of 3:42.

Despite only taking up running last year, Con Burdekin posted a good 3:35 in his debut marathon in Manchester, which he followed up with 4:11 in the Leeds Rob Burrow Marathon just four weeks later.

Rodillians Runners' Manchester Marathon runners Con Burdekin, Neil Hartley , Hayley Hartley and Gary Hartley.

And having also made her marathon debut in London, running 5:43, only three weeks later Amanda Wright also ran in Leeds, recording a faster 5:38 despite the heat and a harder course.

There were marathon debuts in Leeds for Phil Clarke, who led the way with a fine 3:42, followed by Paul Brennan 3:55, Graham Holroyd 4:37 and David McAllister 5:06.

Jon Vaile posted a PB of 5:13 while Kris Weston 5:05 and Matt Lloyd 5:18 completed the club’s impressive list of runners and club founder Ron Needham officiated the race as well.

Over in Lisbon on another hot day, Karen Scott recorded 1:59 for the half marathon and back home in Sheffield, Con Burdekin completed the half marathon in 1:42.

Rodillian Runners at the Leeds Marathon David McAllister, Jon Vaile, Paul Brennan, Phil Clarke, Graham Holliday, Con Burdekin, Amanda Wright with volunteer Claire Telford.

At the Vale of York races, Kris Weston and Matthew Stephenson both recorded PBs with Kris posting 1:19 in the 10 mile and Matthew finishing the five mile in 48:46, which was also an age category club record.

The Wakefield Hospice 10K saw 19 club members running, five PBs set and a club record broken as well as Ron Needham maintaining his record of officiating at every Hospice 10K since it started and the club also providing a number of marshals.

Standout performance came from Eddy Lowe, setting a PB and club record of 37:35, but otherwise it was ladies day for Rodillians as there were PBs from Hayley Hartley 52:28, Laura Bell 52:58, Claire Telford 53:01, Amanda Wright 56:35 and Ingrid Senior 57:54.

Among the men, Gary and Neil Hartley were in the leading pack with 40:07 and 43:02, closely followed by Paul Wood 45:47, Kris Weston 47:26, David McAllister 48:51, Matt Lloyd 53:03 and Rob Cattrall 59:30.

Rodillians completed their impressive list of runners with Jon Vaile finishing on the hour, followed by Louise Thompson 1:02, Martha Langley-Smith 1:04 and Vicky Fisher and Leah Ainley both coming home in 1:10.

Over at the Brighouse 10K, Beth Gripton produced a sparkling run to finish sixth female in 46:21 and 30th overall. David McAllister was close behind in 50:58.

At the Yorkshire Wildlife Park 10K Mike Garnham came home in 51:40 and to cap the many personal milestones Ingrid Senior marked her 100th park run.

