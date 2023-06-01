Rodillians Runners' marathon efforts pay off with personal bests
Mike Garnham set the pace with a PB and age category club record 4:21 in the Paris Marathon, which was followed by a triple triumph for the Hartley family in the Manchester Marathon.
Husband and wife Neil and Hayley both recorded PBs of 3:30 and 4:23 respectively, while brother Gary posted an impressive debut marathon time of 3:42.
Despite only taking up running last year, Con Burdekin posted a good 3:35 in his debut marathon in Manchester, which he followed up with 4:11 in the Leeds Rob Burrow Marathon just four weeks later.
And having also made her marathon debut in London, running 5:43, only three weeks later Amanda Wright also ran in Leeds, recording a faster 5:38 despite the heat and a harder course.
There were marathon debuts in Leeds for Phil Clarke, who led the way with a fine 3:42, followed by Paul Brennan 3:55, Graham Holroyd 4:37 and David McAllister 5:06.
Jon Vaile posted a PB of 5:13 while Kris Weston 5:05 and Matt Lloyd 5:18 completed the club’s impressive list of runners and club founder Ron Needham officiated the race as well.
Over in Lisbon on another hot day, Karen Scott recorded 1:59 for the half marathon and back home in Sheffield, Con Burdekin completed the half marathon in 1:42.
At the Vale of York races, Kris Weston and Matthew Stephenson both recorded PBs with Kris posting 1:19 in the 10 mile and Matthew finishing the five mile in 48:46, which was also an age category club record.
The Wakefield Hospice 10K saw 19 club members running, five PBs set and a club record broken as well as Ron Needham maintaining his record of officiating at every Hospice 10K since it started and the club also providing a number of marshals.
Standout performance came from Eddy Lowe, setting a PB and club record of 37:35, but otherwise it was ladies day for Rodillians as there were PBs from Hayley Hartley 52:28, Laura Bell 52:58, Claire Telford 53:01, Amanda Wright 56:35 and Ingrid Senior 57:54.
Among the men, Gary and Neil Hartley were in the leading pack with 40:07 and 43:02, closely followed by Paul Wood 45:47, Kris Weston 47:26, David McAllister 48:51, Matt Lloyd 53:03 and Rob Cattrall 59:30.
Rodillians completed their impressive list of runners with Jon Vaile finishing on the hour, followed by Louise Thompson 1:02, Martha Langley-Smith 1:04 and Vicky Fisher and Leah Ainley both coming home in 1:10.
Over at the Brighouse 10K, Beth Gripton produced a sparkling run to finish sixth female in 46:21 and 30th overall. David McAllister was close behind in 50:58.
At the Yorkshire Wildlife Park 10K Mike Garnham came home in 51:40 and to cap the many personal milestones Ingrid Senior marked her 100th park run.
The club has also welcomed new members in Zoe Scanlon and Martin Dearie. Rodillian Runners is a small, friendly club and new members are always welcome, visit www.rodillianrunners.co.uk for details.