Seven-up Slazenger Ladies continue winning run

Ingrid Coughtrey, who scored two goals for Slazenger Ladies fourths in their 10-0 victory over University of Leeds.

Rotherham have proven tough adversaries in previous years and made the better start to take the lead in the first five minutes.

But this lit the fire under Slaz who fought back hard to lead 3-1 by half-time as Frankie, Rudgey and Coops all netted.

Swift, fast paced passes allowed the hosts to stay in control after the break when Rudgey and Nicci scored.

Slazenger Ladies seconds came back from Halifax with a 3-0 success against their thirds.

Even with no subs, the team worked brilliantly together with lots of chances and led at half-time after Laura slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Slaz kept up the tempo into the second half and player of the match Stacey scored with two unstoppable strikes.

Slazenger Ladies fourths ran out easy 10-0 winners against University of Leeds with goals coming from Emma Hammond (four), Kirsty Goddard (two), Ingrid Coughtrey (two), Lyn Wood and Evie Mollart.

Slazenger Men’s first were without five regulars and lost 5-0 to local rivals Wakefield seconds.

The Men’s seconds also missed several key players, but fared better, winning 4-2 away to Leeds sixths.

They went behind, but battled back with strong performances from youngsters Luke Minchella and Isaac Burrows.

Richard Tuddenham equalised before half-time and three more goals followed after the break as Tuddenham completed his hat-trick and the outstanding Matt Smith netted.

The Men’s thirds were taught some lessons as they received a visit from league leaders Ben Ryhdding thirds and lost 11-0.

Ben Rhydding were well prepared with quick attacks leading to some incredible goals. Slaz improved in the second half and kept fighting until the final whistle.