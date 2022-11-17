They had to come from behind after York struck first, but dominated the second half to run out 3-1 winners with goals from Frankie, Hannah and Nicci. Player of the match went to Ash for her runs up the wing.

Despite starting strongly Slazenger Ladies 2s found themselves behind against Doncaster before Mia netted.

A dominant second half saw Slaz force three consecutive penalty corners, with the final one resulting in a goal from captain Phe.

Slazenger Hockey Club's U12 girls players who were in action.

Further pressure led to player of the match Lucy showing some silky skills to set up Mia to score, but Doncaster hit back to make it 3-2.

However, Maisie kept her cool to beat the keeper in a one-on-one and Slaz completed a 5-2 win when Stacy smashed the ball in.

Slazenger Ladies 3rds were unlucky to lose 1-0 when they travelled to Keighley to play Aire Valley 3rds.They repeatedly tested the opposition keeper without any joy with player of the match Nicole controlling the central area, distributing well. But Aire Valley scored the only goal eight minutes from time after intercepted a Slazenger pass.

Slazenger Ladies 4ths played out a goalless home draw with Huddersfield Dragons 3rds.

Josie Hughes was strong on attack while Emma Hammond and Kirsty Goddard worked tirelessly, but could not get past the keeper.

Elizabeth Kirk-Smith, with the support of player of the match Sophie Longfield, kept Huddersfield at bay.

Slazenger Men’s first team enjoyed a convincing 7-1 win at Huddersfield 1sts as goals came from Richard Tuddenham (three), Matthew Smith (two), Jordan Ingham and Mark Swinden (1).

Slaz now host local derby rivals Wakefield for what is expected to be an exciting encounter.

The Men’s 3rds hosted Ben Rhydding in a close run affair that saw the visitors more clinical.

Tim Carr and Rob Brear netting for Slazenger only for Rhydding to score a late winner.

The Men’s 4ths lost 4-1 to Ben Rhydding.

Slazenger Development team earned a first win of the season against Sheffield Hallam.

With a new look team, Slazenger dominated throughout with a strong midfield of Sarah Sykes, Owen Coughtrey and Seth Hoole providing the platform for the forwards.

Declan Buxton opened the scoring early in the first half, with a great run into the D and strong shot on goal. This was quickly followed by his second, scored in a similar fashion.

Sheffield found their feet mid-way through the half, but the Slazenger defensive line of Harry Firth, George Garside, Aidy Buckley and Ben Garside kept their attack in check. Amelia Sykes concluded the first half scoring, beating the keeper on the post following a great pass from Coughtrey.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the first, with an early goal from Beth Buckley.

Slazenger continued to pin Sheffield in their half, with relentless work from the midfield. Ally Smith continually troubled the Sheffield defence and some great passing from Sarah Sykes and Coughtrey created further goals for Seth Hoole and a second from Buckley to complete a 6-0 win.

Amelie Satterthwaite ensured a clean sheet with some fine saves.

Slazenger Men’s Vets’ team travelled to Stockton in the England Hockey Championship for what turned out to be a rather one sided affair, eventually running out 12-1 winners.

Goals came from Asad Baig (five), Damien Greig (four) and one each for Alan Perry, David Milnes and Amir Khalil.

Keeper Andy Loftus was called upon to make a number of saves although in reality, the result was rarely in doubt.

Slazenger will look to build on this result and a number of positives from the game in the next round in early December.

Slazenger U12 girls were back in action with three teams playing at three venues.

The C team were at Chesterfield in Division Four with a fairly new team, including new player Lily who settled in well to the team.

The team needed a goalkeeper for this tournament so Pheobe stepped up and made some great saves. The defence of Katie and Matilda worked well together, stopping many of the opposition attacks from coming into the D.

Ruth played well in midfield, working back and defending and also pushing the team forward. Lydia and Angel worked well on the wings and put pressure on the opposition along with centre forward Lily.

There was a change of GK for the last two matches with Lydia doing a brilliant job making critical saves for the team.

Pheobe, Lily and Angel worked well together, passing round defenders, and were unlucky not to score.

While the girls lost their matches, they had some close games and the results did not reflect the brilliant hockey played. Player of the match went to superstar defender Katie.

Thanks to Chris and Gemma for managing the team.

The B team were playing in Division Three at Slazengers.

They lost their first game 3-1, although they did manage to score from a well rehearsed short corner with a strike from Beth.

The next game brought a 1-1 draw with Chapeltown, with Darcie scoring and goalkeeper Lillianna making some critical saves.

In the third game saw the team play Wakefield 2s and the girls played well. Charlotte, Pheobie and Beth defended well and there were some great runs from Harriette, Evie and Darcie.

The team were rewarded with goals from Darcie and Beth and ended 2-1 winners.

The final game saw the team play Wakefield 1s and despite some brilliant saves from Lillianna and good defence from Charlotte and Pheobie the opposition managed to score the only goal.

Player of the match went to Charlotte.

Thanks to Kirsty for managing the team and Ruby FF and Ruby R for umpiring.

The A team were playing in Division one after back to back promotions.

They had a setback when Rosie became ill only hours before the tournament, but despite this played well.

A slow start saw them lose 3-1 to York. A change in formation saw a better start in the next game against Ben Rydding and the team faced their toughest opposition so far with Amie making some critical saves.

The girls fought hard and were rewarded with a goal from Edie, but lost 2-1.

The next game saw the girls take control against Harrogate and play some great hockey. Lorna pushed forward linking up well with Sophie who displayed some fantastic skill on the left wing.

Amelia pushed the team forward and the team were rewarded with two goals scored by Connie.

The team were getting tired going into the final game, but fought hard to draw 0-0 with Amie making some great saves.

The results mean that the girls will remain in Division One for the next tournament.

Player of the tournament went to Sophie for her determination and brilliance on the wing. Thanks to Milsy and Ben doing a great job with the team.

Slazenger U12 boys were in action at Wakefield after being promoted following their last outing.

It was always going to be a test for the boys as they come up against stronger opposition, this was not made any easier with a couple of regulars not being available and Charlie Hammond being injured in the warm-up before the first game .

That said, the boys on the pitch worked extremely hard in all the games, all the way from the goalkeeper to striker.

Matthew Sykes made his debut for the U12 boys in goal after stepping in at the last minute and made some fine saves and strong clearances, making the difference in a 2-1 win against Rotherham.

Ethan Walker and Harry Firth worked hard in defence, Alfie McAlinden showed his dribbling skills and Will Carr battled in midfield, scoring a goal against Rotherham.

Declan Buxton again showed his excellent ball control while Owen Wiper was a constant menace up front, getting the winner against Rotherham.

Charlie Hammond did manage to come back on for the last two games and made his usual darting runs down the wing, although it was clear to see his shoulder injury was still causing him issues.

Overall Slazenger played four, winning one and losing three, although they did not finish bottom of the league.