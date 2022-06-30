UK champion Amy-Eloise Markovc earns Birmingham Commonwealth Games selection

Amy-Eloise will compete for England in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at the Games, which are being held in Birmingham with the track events running from August 2 to 7.

Markovc goes into the Games in good spirits after convincingly winning the 5,000m at the Muller UK Athletics Championships at Manchester.

In a tactical race, which built up to a very fast last 800m, she got the better of Jessica Judd on the last lap, to win in 15:37.23.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy-Eloise Markovc has earned selection for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and has also qualified for the World Championships.

As Amy-Eloise already had the qualifying time of 15:10 under her belt, from 2021, she also gained automatic selection for the World Championships, taking place in Eugene, Oregon, USA from July 15 to 24.

Harriers’ Leonie Ashmeade also had a good championship, coming fourth in the semi-finals of the 100m in 11.57s, after finishing second in her heat in 11.55s. These are the fastest times she has ever run, but they were wind assisted.

There were just three Harriers competing at the Northern Athletics Track & Field Championships at Liverpool, with two making it to the finals.

Thomas Wood won silver in the U20 100m in a PB time of 10.95 and also recorded 22.67 in the heats of the 200m, while Mark Bostock finished seventh in the SM 5,000m in 14:55.59 after setting the early pace.

There was a good turnout at the fourth meeting of the West Yorkshire Track & Field League, held at Cleckheaton with good wins from Ethan Ford (U11 long jump, 3.81m), Daliso Mwaba (U13B, 800m 2:32.15) and Ella Bickerdyke (U17 200m, 26.50).

Harriers continue to lead in the league standings and still have three leading the individual standings: Ethan Ford (U11 boys), Ben Smith (U17 men) and Alexander Bostwick (U20 men).

Two Harriers competed in the Hollybank Eccup 10 mile road race, which incorporated the Yorkshire Veterans AA 10 Mile Championship.