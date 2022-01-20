USA Open triumph is best yet for young Pontefract squash star Asia Harris
Pontefract’s Asia Harris is continuing to make her mark in squash, having now moved up to world level with her most prestigious success to date coming at the end of 2021.
Asia, who has just turned 17, triumphed in the girls U17s USA Open in Philadelphia to give herself the best possible Christmas present.
In winning at the Spector Centre the NEW College Pontefract student became the first girl from the UK to take the title in 25 years.
The US event is renowned for being a tough tournament to win and saw 128 players from all over the world set out for the title.
Asia won all her matches 3-0 on the way to the final with a string of classy performances, but faced a big task against final opponent Riya Navani, the US number one seed.
It was a close contest as expected before Asia came out on top over a gruelling five games, taking the title 11-6 in the fifth.
In a nail-biting match the Pontefract teenager kept her composure and grit with sheer strength for her best tournament success so far in her career.
Asia has been winning squash trophies from a young age and turned professional the start of 2021.
On the PSA world tour she started off at 304 in the world and in less than 12 months has gone down to 157.
With a passion for squash Asia wants to travel the world and dreams of one day becoming the world number one, just like her current coach, Nick Matthew, from Sheffield.
In doing so Asia needs the backing and support of some good sponsorship and is looking for a sponsor. Anyone who can help can contact her mum, Paula, on 07957 210915.
Asia is extremely hard working and focused on her sport as well as being a grade A student at NEW College. She started out at Pontefract Squash Club under the late Malcolm Willstrop, but now trains with world renowned technical coach David Pearson and former top player Nick Matthew, who see great potential in the young Pontefract squash ace.