Victory takes Pontefract Athletics Club to joint top in Yorkshire and District League

In a competitive match for under 17, under 15 and under 13 athletes, Pontefract finished first with 329 points, Keighley were second with 301, Halifax third with 287 and Barton fourth with 271.

The win took Pontefract up to joint first place with Barton after three matches and has given them a chance to clinch promotion into the Premier Division if they can finish ahead of Barton in the fourth and final match of the season on July 31.

Archie Fraser was in excellent form in this match. He won all three of his events in the U15 boys age group, including the long jump, in which he set a club record of 5.29m. He also won the shot putt with 8.24m and the 100m with 13.0 seconds.

Jack Holmes, Harrison Carter and Archie Fraser were all in winning form for Pontefract AC in their league victory.

Katie Kelly won the U17 ladies 800m, setting a club record of 2 minutes: 31.4 seconds. She also won the 200m with another personal best of 27.6 seconds.

Beatrice Cunningham won all three of her events, including the U17 ladies 300m hurdles in 53.9. She won the long jump with a personal best of 4.78m, just 2cms short of the club record and claimed top spot in the high jump with 1.50m.

Francesca Ward was another athlete to come away with three victories.

She won the U15 girls 200m in 28.1, just marginally short of the club record; the 300m in 47.2; and the 100m in 14.0.

Madison Toddington won the U15 girls shot putt with a huge personal best of 8.91m. Another personal best in the discus, with 18.69m, gave her first place in that event.

Harrison Carter also improved his personal best to win the U17 men’s shot putt with 9.58m. He won the discus too with 21.23m.

Abi Teece came first in the U15 girls 75m hurdles in 15.4 seconds and also won the high jump with 1.30m.

Jack Holmes won the U17 men’s high jump with 1.86m.

Emily Kelly was successful in winning the U15 girls long jump with 3.62m.

In last Wednesday’s West Yorkshire Track and Field League meeting at Cleckheaton, there were some good performances from Archie Fraser in the U15 boys 100 metres (12.91 seconds) and Katie Kelly in the U17 ladies 100 metres (13.72 seconds.

Elizabeth Teece did well in the U17 ladies high jump (1.30m) and Abi Teece in the U15 girls high jump (1.30m).