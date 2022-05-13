Wakefield gymnasts bring back medals from Inter Regional Championships

Wakefield gymnasts enjoyed a fantastic weekend competing in Yorkshire colours in the Inter Regional Championships held in Southampton.
Grade 2 men’s pair Lewis Batty and Lucas Gledhill led the way with outstanding performances that included a crowd pleasing routine that wowed the crowd and the judges alike as they brought home a gold medal.
In the Grade 3 women’s group competition Wakefield gymnasts Willow-Rose Styles, Sammie Wilkins and Poppy Horgan were drawn to compete in the first round and they performed a brilliant routine and were leading the competition just to be pipped out of the top spot with the final routine.
But it was still a super performance by these young gymnasts to take the silver medal.
In the Grade 2 women’s trio competition Paige Rutledge Lily-Ann Green and Norah Castley were competing for Yorkshire for the first time and put in a good performance on their debut to take a creditable fifth place in a hard fought group.
