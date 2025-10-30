Wakefield Skywalkers’ “Footballathon” nets fundraising success with goal and more achieved
The event took place at the Wakefield Walking Football Centre, Denby Dale Road and saw 12 hours of non-stop football.
It was organised by the Skywalkers, who are a 15-man squad of walking football players who are part of the Wakefield Walking Football Club, with the aim of raising funds for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“It was a roaring success both in terms of money raised and in that we all came through it unscathed, albeit quite drained,” said the Skywalkers’ Graham Jones.
“Most individuals played in total around five hours football through the day and we've currently raised around £4,190.
"With some additional football memorabilia to auction, we are hopeful we'll get to the £5k mark. Our original target was £2,400 so we've well and truly smashed it!”
A YouTube channel is available for anyone to watch with some highlights fron the day uploaded. Further highlights are due to be added soon and it can be found at https://youtu.be/2cOoCIssik8?si=kPZaChdvCq6azI7v
Anyone who would like to add a donation to the cause can still do so with a Justgiving page still able to accept donations at https://www.justgiving.com/page/wakeywalkingfootball?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=EM