What's The Story Pontefract glory with live music, beer festival night and racecourse team up with Castleford Tigers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Even though the halfway point of the current season has been passed there is still plenty to look forward to at Pontefract Racecourse this year, including Ladies Day and two more Family Sundays.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And coming up next, they have the return of their live music and beer festival night, which takes place tonight (Friday) with Oasis Tribute, Definitely Mightbe taking to the stage after the last race, writes Alexia Chesters.

Performing for 18 years with over 2000 shows under their belt, they are the world’s longest established Oasis Tribute band, so, are they as good as the real thing? Well they definitely mightbe!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following seven thrilling races the band will be performing on a stage overlooking the Parade Ring, playing a selection from all seven albums including the hit singles, live favourites and a couple of Noel’s acoustic numbers, which make this a great show to watch.

Pontefract Racecourse is preparing for its live music and beer festival night.

Outside the administration offices racegoers will find four additional pop up bars.

Joining in the fun are local breweries, Ossett, Pennine, Bier Haus and Yorkshire Craft Beers, who aim to bring the beer festival to life, with plenty of local ciders and beers for racegoers to try.

The race meeting marks the start of the Go Racing in Yorkshire Summer Festival – a week of racing across eight of the nine Yorkshire Racecourses. The week, sponsored by Sky Bet, enables all the courses to come together to showcase and celebrate all that is special about racing in Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of racing there will be a fiercely competitive game of ‘Paddock and Chips’ in which the jockeys showcase their football skills.

Each jockey has five shots at the goal made up of three different holes worth £25, £50 and £100 with the money raised being donated to the Matt Hampson Foundation.

The Matt Hampson Foundation is the chosen charity of the Summer Festival week. They provide a range of services for those injured through sports. There is a strong connection between the MHF and Yorkshire racing with jockey Graham Lee, who was seriously injured in a fall last year, spending two weeks of each month with the foundation for specialist physio and rehab.

There is a double header of sports action in store this weekend as the Ponte course has teamed up with the Castleford Tigers to showcase a weekend of live sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After initially being faced with a clash of fixtures on the Friday, the Castleford Tigers v Catalan Dragons has been re scheduled for Sunday.

The racecourse has teamed up with the Rugby League side to offer a joint ticket for £40 and just £1 for under 18s. This offers entry to the Premier Enclosure at Pontefract Races on the Friday plus entry to the Armed Forces Celebration Family Fun Day with Castleford Tigers.

Double the sporting action to enjoy and tickets can be bought online either from pontefract-races/tickets.co.uk or castlefordtigers.com/weekendofsport.

While hospitality is fully booked for racing on Friday evening, there is plenty of availability for entry into all enclosures either on the night or in advance. Gates will be open from 4.30pm with the first race taking place at 5.37pm. With the sun set to shine, it looks set to be a wonderful evening.