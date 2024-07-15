Classic horse Caernarfon enjoys Pontefract Racecourse success in Pipalong Stakes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​The halfway point of the 2024 season at Pontefract Racecourse brought a mid-season highlight with a valuable racing programme featuring the Listed £45,000 Weatherbys Pipalong Stakes run over 1m.

On a day that was more like November than July, 25mm rain fell through the morning and during the meeting, meaning that the going was officially ‘soft’ by the time the stalls opened for the feature race.

A field of eight fillies and mares lined up in a race named after one of the sprinting stars of the north in the 90s, Pipalong, who won a number of Group races and big handicaps in her career for trainer Tim Easterby.

While the Easterby team were not represented in the 2024 renewal, there was a classy looking line-up, which included the last two winners of the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot – Doha for Ralph Beckett and Villanova Queen for Jessica Harrington.

Caernarfon, ridden by Tom Marquand, races ahead to win the feature race at Pontefract Racecourse's latest meeting. Picture: Alan Wright

Beckett’s charge, a daughter of Sea The Stars and Treve, was sent off favourite, but failed to find the gaps when needed and could not reel in Jack Channon’s Caernarfon who scored by three quarter-of-a-length.

The winner had Group 1 and classic form, having finished fourth in the 2023 1,000 Guineas and third in the Oaks in the same season.

Returned to one mile on a stiff track, her proven class saw her return to the winners’ enclosure under jockey Tom Marquand. Channon had been confident of a bold showing and will step the winner back up in class under similar conditions.

The runner-up is fast improving and it is only a matter of time before she starts to live up to her lofty pedigree.

Tom Eaves rides Room Service to an impressive victory at Pontefract. Picture: Alan Wright

Chief supporting race on the card was the Northern Commercials Handicap over six furlongs and Kevin Ryan’s Room Service ran out an impressive winner.

Having been running in Listed and Group class in 2024, Tom Eaves’ mount appreciated the drop into handicap company for the first time and, despite having to be pushed along for much of the journey, finished strongly to win by one-and-a-half lengths.

The trainer’s son, Adam, reported that the three-year-old colt could be heading for a race like the Ayr Gold Cup – a race that the family have a rich history in.

Rossa Ryan is the leading jockey at Pontefract so far this season and he added another to his tally when steering Ed Dunlop’s Free Speech to victory in the mile-and-a-half handicap.

The consistent three-year-old relished the stiff finish, drawing clear by three-and-a-half lengths from Michael Bell’s Toronto Raptor.

Ryan was also on board the well supported favourite, Bateman, for trainer Gemma Tutty in the finale on the card – the Charles Stewart & Co Handicap over one mile.

Ryan and Tutty had only ever teamed up on three occasions previously, winning two of them.

All seemed to be going to plan as the favourite edged to the front in the closing stages but, as his stamina started to ebb away, he was collared close home by both Mulciber and Distinction.

In a tight finish, John Mackie’s Distinction got the verdict under a ‘never say die’ ride from Connor Beasley.

The biggest field of the day assembled for the Paul ‘Stan’ Stansfield Maiden over one mile, two furlongs.

Sir Michael Stoute’s only runner on the card, James Webb, was towards the top of the market alongside Bob Brookhouse’s Redhot Whisper, who had finished third in a hot handicap at Epsom on Derby Day.

While both ran respectably, they had no answer to Warren Greatrex’s Mighty Bandit.

Bought out of Gordon Elliot’s yard for €420,000, the winner had run in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival before turning his attentions to the flat.

He will definitely have a future under both codes as he showed a determined attitude to collar some well regarded opponents and score by half-a-length.

The opening race was a ‘nursery’ – a handicap race restricted to two-year-olds only.

There was a grandstand finish with three of the runners spread across the width of the track separated by just over a neck.

It was the Newmarket raider, Griselda, who got the verdict for George Scott and Callum Rodriguez.

The next race meeting at Pontefract is the final evening meeting of the season on Friday, July 19.

After six races, the fantastic Oasis tribute band Definitely Mightbe will take to the stage to entertain the crowds.

For those who prefer to listen from the sidelines, there are local breweries selling their wares in the Beer Festival area. Further information can be found on the website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk