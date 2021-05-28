12-man Normanton Knights hold out to win opener against Eastmoor Dragons

Eastmoor's Danny Johnson, who had an eventful game against Normanton Knights.

The Knights were 22-12 ahead in the League E match when Biscomb was sent off for alleged fighting and they looked to be in trouble when Eastmoor’s Callum Roberts nipped over some five minutes later.

The visitors hit back through Michael Butterfield, however, with Charlie Barker landing his fourth conversion and that was enough to settle a pulsating Wakefield derby, despite Adrian Mulcahy’s try and a third goal by Danny Johnson.

The Dragons also ended up with 12 men after Johnson was yellow-carded on 75 minutes for alleged tripping.

He had scored two tries and two goals in the first half while Normanton had led through a Jacob Crossland brace and tries for Stu Biscomb and Barker.

Eastmoor travel to play Batley Boys this Saturday while Normanton are away to Milford.

Westgate Common overcame the absence of several players to continue their 100 per cent start in Division One of the Yorkshire Men’s League.

They were tested to the limit at Bramley Buffaloes, but came through 30-28 to make it three wins from three and sit at the top of the table.

Nathan Smith led the way with three tries and earned the man of the match award while another try scorer Adam Crowther pushed him close and Ryan Chalkley worked hard throughout.

In Division Two Wakefield Warriors suffered a 52-22 home defeat to Goole Vikings and Ossett Trinity Tigers were unlucky to go down 24-19 to Doncaster Toll Bar.

Eastmoor Dragons’ Yorkshire Men’s team were involved in a close contest with Shaw Cross Sharks in a Division Five North game on Friday night, but came through successfully, winning 20-14.

Try scorers were Jack Raby, Zak Burnside (two) and Jake Lord with Jamie Deal kicking two goals.

Stanley Rangers ran riot in a 68-0 victory away to Batley Boys in their Division Five North match.