Trinity produced a dominant second half display to race away from Warrington, 30-16, to make it two wins out of their first four Super League games.

A delighted Powell, who left the Wolves in July 2023 before moving to Trin ahead of the 2024 campaign, told Sky Sports after the super win:

“I thought we were really good. I thought we started the first half shaky but I always thought when we were in good attacking positions that we were going to cause Warrington some trouble.

“I thought we had a lot of control and patience in the second half and we built a really good score. I feel like we haven’t executed as well as we would have wanted so far being back in Super League but today we had more composure and class about us. It is a big win for us.

“I thought our forward pack was outstanding and then when we wanted to move the ball we came up with some smart play. It was a great effort from the boys.

“We are really pleased where we are at, two from four. It’s only the Saints game really where we haven’t been as good as we wanted to be. We were close against Hull KR. We’re in a good place mentally and we feel like we can challenge anybody.

“We have won two away and lost two at home so we want to flip that round a little bit to be winning at home as well.”

He added: “This was an important game for me today. It’s the first time I’ve been back here. I didn’t do press this week, I didn’t want it to be about me.

“It’s all about the plates and I’ll buy them all a beer after that performance.”

Asked how far they could go this season, Powell said:

“You can always dream. It’s important that we’re aiming high and that we want to compete every single week.

“If we can get in the top six it would be an awesome season for us. I said right from the start that top eight would be consolidation. If we are top six that would be amazing for us.

“There is a lot of work to be done before that happens. For us it is about being consistent. We are finding out what kind of team we are. We are learning every single week.”

Take a look at these photos, captured by,of Wakefield's brilliant win at Warrington Wolves.

