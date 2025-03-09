Matty Storton celebrates with team-mates after his try at Warrington. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wakefield Trinity turned on the style at Warrington Wolves as Daryl Powell’s return to his former club ended in a stunning triumph.

The main damage was done during a dominant second half display as tries from Matty Russell, Matty Storton and Caleb Hamlin-Uele added to scores from Jack Croft and Liam Hood in the opening period.

The 30-16 scoreline ensured it was a very happy return to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Powell, who coached Warrington for a season and half before leaving in July 2023.

It is now back-to-back away Super League wins for Powell and Trinity to start 2025.

The Wolves, in their first game back on home soil after their long-haul trip to Las Vegas where they were outclassed by Wigan Warriors, showed no signs of jet lag here as it only took them three minutes to get on the scoreboard.

England captain George Williams chipped to the corner where 18-year-old Arron Lindop jumped higher than Russell and touched down for his third try of the season.

Russell, who made over 100 appearances and scored nearly a ton of tries in two spells at Warrington, was in the thick of the action as he didn’t take any chances with a similar Williams kick, batting the ball away for a goal-line-drop-out.

Wakefield’s tactics throughout the game on goal-line-drop-out’s proved effective - going short and trying to win it back. The first of which ended with Mike McMeeken splendidly breaking down the middle, but the set ended when no one was on hand to collect Hood’s play-the-ball after he had tried to dart over the line.

Trinity were banging on the door and came close to responding through Mason Lino but the on-field and video ref didn’t think he had grounded the ball.

Tom Johnstone then raced away to give Wakey yet more decent field position, resulting in the excellent Max Jowitt grubber-kicking through for Croft.

It was no more than Trin deserved.

But Williams bagged another try assist with a sumptuous cut-out pass to find Alfie Johnson who went over on his debut to put Warrington back in front.

However, Trin immediately won the ball back right from the restart, and Hood found a gap in the Wolves defence to make it 10-10, with Jowitt’s kick giving them the edge.

Jowitt and Russell then came to the rescue defensive with a couple of try-saving interventions as the first half whizzed by.

It was end-to-end, basketball-like entertainment.

Warrington thought they had reestablished their lead at the start of the second half but Sam Powell knocked on before touching down.

But that was the only scare for Trin during what turned out to be a one-sided half of rugby league.

Russell went over against his former club, finishing off a flowing move involving Renouf Atoni, Oliver Pratt and Jowitt.

Pratt was then denied a try after Russell was adjudged to have tackled in the air following a Jowitt kick.

But the visitors didn’t have to wait long for try number four as Storton sliced through a tired-looking Warrington defence.

Hamlin-Uele had made the hard yards for that try and he got on the board himself when he powered over from close range.

Josh Thewlis’ try with 15 minutes remaining was nothing more than a consolation as Trinity made it two wins from their opening four Super League games.

Warrington: Taylor-Wray, Thewlis, Lindop, Tai, Johnson, Williams, Ratchford, Harrison, Walker, Vaughan, Currie, Russell, Yates

Interchanges: Powell, Crowther, Philbin, Holroyd

Tries: Lindop, Johnson, Thewlis

Conversions: Thewlis (2)

Wakefield: Jowitt, M Russell, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Storton, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Croft, McMeeken

Interchanges: Atoni, Cozza, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Croft, Hood, M Russell, Storton, Hamlin-Uele

Conversions: Jowitt (5)