Ambitious Wakefield Trinity bring in more Super League talent for 2025

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Wakefield Trinity have shown their ambitious intention again with two more Super League quality signings confirmed for next year’s squad they hope will be playing in the top flight.

​Trinity are investing in quality to add to the impressive squad they have been able to put together for their highly successful Championship campaign this year and believe they have found two more who will massively improve their prospects of challenging for honours if they regain Super League status through the new system brought in for 2025.

They have signed half-back Olly Russell from Huddersfield Giants on a four-year deal until the end of 2028 and centre Cameron Scott from Hull FC on a two-year deal with an option of a third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both will come on board for next season alongside the previously announced Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken.

Olly Russell is joining Wakefield Trinity for the 2025 season.

England Knights half-back Russell, 25, is closing in on 100 appearances for the Giants after joining the club as a teenager.

He said: “I’m really excited about joining Wakefield Trinity for at least the next four years and hopefully beyond.

"I feel certain it’s the best place for me to keep improving my game and developing my knowledge to another level under Daryl and the rest of the coaching staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club has signed some brilliant players to go along with the quality they’ve already got and is going in the right direction on and off the field. That’s why I can’t wait for the challenge of bringing more silverware back to Belle Vue.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell said: “Olly is a quality half-back who has got so much potential to grow into a top line player.

"I believe he is at the stage of his career where he needs to become the primary organising half-back in a team and we are delighted to give him the opportunity to do just that.

"He is a fierce competitor and quality communicator who I feel will get the best out of the people around him on a consistent basis. I look forward to working with him in the coming years as we drive towards achieving our goals at Wakefield.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “To bring in a player of Olly’s quality is a statement of intent for Wakefield Trinity.

"Fighting off Super League clubs to secure his signature shows that Olly believes in the project and has fully bought into this special journey we are on at Wakefield Trinity.”

Russell will be joined at Belle Vue next year by 24-year-old Scott who has made more than 70 appearances in Super League and is a former England academy captain.

He said: “I’m really excited at the opportunity of coming to Wakefield. It’s a club that’s doing a lot of things right, both on and off the field and are heading in the right direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel I reached the point in my career where I needed something new and when Wakefield came in the opportunity was too good to miss.”

His new head coach Powell said: “Young English outside backs of this quality are tough to find and Cam is a quality player already who we feel will thrive within our environment.”

Recruitment manager Mills added: “I have been a fan of Cam since he was in the scholarship at Bradford all those years ago.

"He is a young English player who is driven to become the best player he can possibly be and I am certain he will be a huge success at Wakefield Trinity.