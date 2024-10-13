Live

Betfred Championship Play-Off Semi-Final: Wakefield Trinity v York Knights LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 13th Oct 2024, 14:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2024, 15:00 BST
Crowd at the DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of Wakefield v York.Crowd at the DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of Wakefield v York.
Crowd at the DIY Kitchens Stadium ahead of Wakefield v York.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship Play-Off Semi-Final between Wakefield Trinity v York Knights.

We will bring you all the major updates from what should be an atmospheric DIY Kitchens Stadium as Wakefield look to close in on the Championship Treble by reaching the Grand Final. We will also have a match report after the final hooter, as well as reaction from Daryl Powell.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:47 BST

Goodbye

Thank you for your company today. We will see you next weekend Trin fans for the Grand Final against either Toulouse or Bradford Bulls. Have a great week!

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:46 BST

Report and Reaction

We will have a match report and reation from Daryl Powell online later this evening.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

Full Time

Tries from Max Jowitt, Luke Gale, Derrell Olpherts and Iain Thornley have got Trin into next weekend’s showpiece occasion.

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:45 BST

Full Time

But over the line they are! And they are one step closer to clinching the Championship treble!

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full Time

What a thrilling game! Wakefield have probably had their toughest game of 2024 right here. York were superb. Trin had to work very hard to get over the line.

22-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:43 BST

Full Time

Super celebrations and cheers from the home fans as the hooter sounds.

22-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:42 BST

FULL TIME

WAKEFIELD TRINITY ARE INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND FINAL!!!

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:40 BST

78

Around two and a half minutes left. Two scores needed by the visitors. They have ran Wakey really close - the closest margin here at Belle Vue all season.

22-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:38 BST

Conversion

And Jowitt adds the extras.

22-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:38 BST

TRRRRYYY

Thornley gets on the end of a great Lino kick. And Trin have a massive foot in next weekend’s Grand Final.

20-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:37 BST

TRRRRRRRYYYYYYYY

WAKEY ARE HEADING TO THE GRAND FINAL!!!! IAIN THORNLEY!!!

20-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:35 BST

74

Another big cheer as York knock on. Can Trin punish them here?

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:31 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes. How are the nerves Trin fans?

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:29 BST

67

13 minutes to go. Wakey back in front. A bit harsh on York but you can never, ever write this Trin side off. Can they produce a strong finish here? With only three points in it, the Knights are still in this!

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:27 BST

Conversion...

...is well wide from Jowitt.

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:27 BST

TRRRRYYYY!!!

We’ve seen it all now!! There doesn’t seem any danger as Lino’s kick forwards rolls towards the safe hands of Joe Brown. But he slips and Oliver Pratt finds Olpherts who scores in the corner.

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:25 BST

TRRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYY

BACK. IN. FRONT!!!!!! DERRELL OLPHERTS!!!!

16-13

Sun, 13 Oct, 2024, 16:21 BST

60

We’re into the final quarter. What a contest. It has been thoroughly enthralling. But Wakey now have it all to do to extend their season. The treble is on the line here.

12-13

