Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship Play-Off Semi-Final between Wakefield Trinity v York Knights.

Betfred Championship Play-Off Semi-Final: Wakefield Trinity v York Knights LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from what should be an atmospheric DIY Kitchens Stadium as Wakefield look to close in on the Championship Treble by reaching the Grand Final. We will also have a match report after the final hooter, as well as reaction from Daryl Powell.
Full Time
Tries from Max Jowitt, Luke Gale, Derrell Olpherts and Iain Thornley have got Trin into next weekend’s showpiece occasion.
But over the line they are! And they are one step closer to clinching the Championship treble!
What a thrilling game! Wakefield have probably had their toughest game of 2024 right here. York were superb. Trin had to work very hard to get over the line.
Super celebrations and cheers from the home fans as the hooter sounds.
FULL TIME
WAKEFIELD TRINITY ARE INTO THE CHAMPIONSHIP GRAND FINAL!!!
Around two and a half minutes left. Two scores needed by the visitors. They have ran Wakey really close - the closest margin here at Belle Vue all season.
Conversion
And Jowitt adds the extras.
22-13
TRRRRYYY
Thornley gets on the end of a great Lino kick. And Trin have a massive foot in next weekend’s Grand Final.
20-13
TRRRRRRRYYYYYYYY
WAKEY ARE HEADING TO THE GRAND FINAL!!!! IAIN THORNLEY!!!
20-13
Another big cheer as York knock on. Can Trin punish them here?
Into the final ten minutes. How are the nerves Trin fans?
13 minutes to go. Wakey back in front. A bit harsh on York but you can never, ever write this Trin side off. Can they produce a strong finish here? With only three points in it, the Knights are still in this!
Conversion...
...is well wide from Jowitt.
16-13
TRRRRYYYY!!!
We’ve seen it all now!! There doesn’t seem any danger as Lino’s kick forwards rolls towards the safe hands of Joe Brown. But he slips and Oliver Pratt finds Olpherts who scores in the corner.
TRRRRRRRRYYYYYYYYY
BACK. IN. FRONT!!!!!! DERRELL OLPHERTS!!!!
We’re into the final quarter. What a contest. It has been thoroughly enthralling. But Wakey now have it all to do to extend their season. The treble is on the line here.
