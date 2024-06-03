Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After breezing into Wakefield to prove an instant hit with supporters in producing a string of outstanding performances strong running forward Ky Rodwell has delighted fans further by signing a swift extension to his contract at Belle Vue.

Australian Rodwell has signed an upgraded four-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of the 2028 season.

The deal brings Rodwell in line with recent signings Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken in committing his long term future with the club.

The 24-year-old Rodwell has taken no time to impress since making his debut against Featherstone Rovers in the Championship.

Ky Rodwell has been a big hit since making his Wakefield Trinity debut at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: John Victor

He originally joined on a two-year deal until the end of 2025, but the club have moved quickly to secure his future at Wakefield.

He said: “I’ve loved my time so far at the club and the club is looking to succeed and I’m wanting to be a part of that.

"Everything I do in my game I’m wanting to improve and the club is just the same so it’s the perfect place for me to be.

"The fan base is absolutely amazing, I’ve played in stadiums before in Australia and nothing compares to these fans when we’re at home.

"I can’t wait to challenge myself next year, hopefully in the Super League against the best in the country.”

Trinity head coach, Daryl Powell said: “Ky has been absolutely outstanding since he came to the club. Everything he does has got a real professional touch about it, the way he trains leads into the way he plays and he’s as honest as the day is long.

"He’s a genuine Super League player and is an outstanding retention for the club. I’m looking forward to working with him in the coming years to help him be the best player he can be.”

Trinity recruitment manager Steven Mills added: “Ky has been phenomenal since his arrival in the UK, from day one we could see how much of an influential player and person he would be within our environment.

"It’s our highest priority that we retain talent at Wakefield Trinity and Ky’s retention is the first step towards that.