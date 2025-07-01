Capacity increased at Wakefield Trinity's Belle Vue ground

Wakefield Trinity owner Matt Ellis's investment is paying off.

​More Wakefield Trinity fans can watch their favourites on home soil after confirmation of a capacity increase at the DIY Kitchens Stadium

The Wakefield Council Building Control and the SSAG (Sports Safety Advisory Group) have agreed that due to the improvements made across the stadium, the capacity is to rise from 8,027 to 9,252.

This represents an overall increase of 1,225, broken down as: North Stand, including corners: 3,282 (up from 2,495); New South Terrace: 438.

A club statement announcing the increase read: “Since Matt (Ellis) purchased the club in October 2023, the re-development of Belle Vue as the DIY Kitchens Stadium has been, and remains, a top priority.

"The goals we have for Belle Vue are: Improved, bigger, safer, improved fan experience, increased fan numbers and increased club revenues.

"All simply to support the overall ambition of making Wakefield Trinity once again the best team and club in the country.

"The improvements have resulted from a significant financial investment and have certainly been noticed by our fans and anybody who visits the DIY Kitchen Stadium.

"This is evident in the increased number coming through the gates week in week out in the 2025 season, with our average attendance this season to date for Super League games jumping from 5,609 in 2024 to 7,409 in 2025. This results in an impressive utilisation of 92.3% against our 8,027 capacity, which is important and relevant for our IMG Grading score.

"I think all would agree, that visiting the DIY Kitchens Stadium now provides entertainment on and off the pitch, and in a comfortable and safe environment, be it on the terraces/stands or in our superb hospitality offerings, which are now up there with the best in any stadium in the Super League as seen by us being nominated for a Stadium, Events & Hospitality Award.

"We have recently had our planning application for our West Stand development approved, which is further great news for the club.

"So, let’s see those attendances rise further to our new capacity levels and give the club the ammunition to put those approved plans into practice and grow this club even further. Exciting times ahead.”

The statement continued: “It is important to add that capacity is no longer just awarded on available seats and space, it is awarded based on everything within your stadium in relation to safety and there has been much work done in this area, which has helped us to achieve this capacity increase.

"This really is fantastic news for the club, the city and our fans. We should all be very proud of this and now there is one simple ask and goal – let’s support Matt, myself and the family with our ambitious plans, by filling out this great old stadium and driving our teams to new heights and places in the history books. The team and club need that support more than ever.”