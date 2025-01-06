Castleford Tigers are expecting to feel benefit of warm weather training week in Spain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire believes his team will benefit in a big way from their upcoming warm weather training camp in Spain.

The Tigers are heading for warmer climes for a full week of training culminating in a game on January 18 and McGuire has explained the reasons for going abroad.

He said: “When I was a player, I felt the team really benefited from warm-weather camps.

"It's the connection time of spending a full week together and the quality training you can do with double sessions on the field if the weather is good.

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has spoken of the benefits of warm weather training. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"That contact time for the team is really important. We're all looking forward to that."

McGuire revealed that much of the pre-season work so far has been focused on improving the Tigers’ defensive record in 2025.

He explained: "Defence is about attitude and wanting to put your body where it hurts sometimes.

"I don't think we had enough of that last year. We could score tries, but I don't think we were the best at saving them.

"It goes without saying that the better teams at the top end of the league concede the least amount of points. Some of that is desperation and wanting to defend.

"I watched a fair bit of Wigan at the back end of last year. They've got some of the best attacking players but you've got Bevan French saving tries in the Grand Final – and Ryan Hall on the other side for Hull KR. That's two attacking players wanting to save tries.

"It can be done. You've just got to want to do it, for the mate at the side of you and your team. That's some of the stuff we've been pushing in pre-season."

Cas, meanwhile, are in action in their first pre-season game on Friday night when they travel to take on Sheffield Eagles in a match that will serve as a testimonial match for their former player, Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e.

They also face Valencia Hurricanes as part of their trip to Spain on Saturday, January 18 then are away to Wakefield Trinity in Luke Gale’s testimonial match on Friday, January 24 and at home to Hull FC in Joe Westerman’s testimonial game on Saturday, February 1.

The Super League season opens with a visit to Hull KR on Friday, February 15 with the first home game against St Helens on February 22.