Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last says hard work is answer to team's woes

Last saw some encouragement in the Tigers scoring three second half tries against Catalans Dragons in their latest game, but admitted the first half had been a “new low” this season after they trailed 34-6 at half-time to Steve McNamara’s title challengers.

While there were mitigating circumstances with Cas losing both their half-backs to injuries as well as full-back Niall Evalds to lead to some major rejigging, fans let Last and the players know how they felt about the performance with chants of “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.

“It was probably a new low, the manner of some of the tries we conceded in the first half and the body language when we conceded was really disappointing,” said Last.

Niall Evalds picked up another injury in Castleford Tigers' 46-22 defeat to Catalans Dragons. Picture: Simon Hall

“I felt for the fans, they were really disappointed. There were things said to me and to the players out of frustration.

“What’s really nice is there were some fans who were happy with what we did in the second half. They said look we know you’re doing it tough, but we’ll support you, Castleford’s in our blood – that was really pleasing to hear and that’s credit to the players for showing a bit of character in that second 40.

“We’ve got to get out of it by sticking together and working hard. It’s a simple one, but getting players to buy into it is a challenge. It is preparing well, working hard every single day, getting the maximum out of what we are doing and as a group I just feel we aren’t doing that well enough.

"We need to understand what we need to do in terms of completing sets, defending tough, turning up for one another and when you get an opportunity to build some pressure make sure you build it by making good decisions.

"That’s what every coach in the competition is saying – the ones at the top are doing it better than the ones at the bottom.

"We need to enjoy the process, enjoy the grind and we know we will come out of it if we keep working hard.”

Last admitted he gave his players a dressing down at half-time.

He explained: “I’m really really disappointed with the scoreline and the result but happy with how we responded at half-time to the challenge that we put to them.

“It was a really stern half-time dressing down in the sheds. I told the boys that I expect a lot better in the second half.

“I challenged them as men and what I am pleased about is that they responded and showed that they care. They played with heart and desire and managed to get themselves back into the contest in the second forty.

“We knew the scoreboard had gone but we did manage to score 18 points. We faced real adversity.

“The game is gladiatorial and there is an aspect within a game where you have to run hard, tackle hard and show desire and courage and you have to fight and scrap.

“We weren’t prepared to do that in the first-half. We wanted to play a little pretty and Catalans bent our backs instead.

“The scoreline ran away from us and we made some poor decisions with the ball, what is hurting us is making errors and then conceding.”

Last faced problems rearranging his side after losing three of his most influential backs with Joe Westerman and Paul McShane going into the halves, Jack Broadbent to full-back and George Lawler to hooker.

The Tigers were already without centre Jordan Turner after he pulled out on the day of the match.

“We had Niall Evalds go off with a pec injury, Gareth Widdop to an ankle, Jacob Miller with a HIA,” added Last.

“Niall Evalds is in a sling, we need to get that scanned. He was bitterly disappointed in there.

"Miller has a sore head and Widdop has jarred an ankle which he did three or four weeks ago too.