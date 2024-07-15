Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard hoping for crowd boost after first back to back wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard is hoping his side’s recent performances and victories on the road in their last two games can lead to a bumper crowd for the return home this weekend.

The Tigers host Catalans Dragons on Sunday in a fixture that has traditionally been difficult to get a big attendance for with the lack of away support.

But after the encouragement of wins at London and St Helens the club is aiming for a big crowd to help boost their score in the Super League grading to be carried out to decide who plays in the top flight in 2025.

“It’s pleasing that we are playing well away from our home ground now and getting victories,” said head coach Lingard.

Matty English has been recalled from his loan spell at Castleford Tigers by his parent club, Huddersfield Giants. Picture: John Victor

"It tees it up nicely to go back home against Catalans and hopefully get a bumper crowd now and boost up the attendance figures that we need for the IMG points.

"Hopefully the supporters that didn’t travel down (to London) can see what we’re doing and that the players have really bought into what we’re wanting to achieve.

"But the number of supporters that travelled down are absolutely barmy aren’t they? They’re really, really good, really funny and follow us wherever we go.

"The noise they made was first class and I thank everybody who travelled to support the boys.”

Lingard believes the team is still working on developing a winning habit.

He explained: "Until the last five minutes, I didn’t think we were safe. When Lewis Bienek scored under the sticks, it was a poor try to concede because we’d prepped for them playing through us on goal-line.

"I knew that London would keep on going. If they’d scored on their next set then their tails had been up and it may have been squeaky bum time. But fortunately for us we are starting to learn how to win games.

"The last two games we’ve won in different situations, different styles and circumstances. The pleasing thing was that we were expected to win and were favourites and we handled that.

"It’s also pleasing that we’ve now won back to back games for the first time this season. And I don’t know when we last won back to back away games.”

Ligard added: “We knew it wouldn’t be a polished game. We didn’t want to use the travel and long day and bus journey as excuses. It’s a five-hour trip, longer than than going to London’s normal home ground so it’s something we had to cope with.

"I’ve been really pleased with how they’ve prepped all week and the message we’ve been giving each other has been really professional and clinical.

"The way we started the game was exactly how we prepped, I was really pleased with the first 10-15 minute performance.

"Whether we took our foot off the gas a little bit I don’t know. I don’t want to be disrespectful to London because they are a dangerous side.

“London have got good players and they did what we thought they would do, which is never go away. I’ve got loads of respect for what Mike Eccles is doing under difficult circumstances.

If Cas are to make it three wins on the spin they will have to do so without prop Matty English who has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Huddersfield Giants.

Sylvester Namo could replace English in the team after having a run out in the reserves as he looks to get back to full fitness.