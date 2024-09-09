Head coach Craig Lingard was left disappointed that his players could not produce a fitting performance to mark Paul McShane’s last home game with Castleford Tigers.

McShane’s retirement from full-time rugby was announced in the build-up to the Tigers’ home game with Leigh Leopards and there was a big crowd at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but the occasion proved too much for the Tigers players as they were comfortably seen off 34-12.

Lingard reiterated that it was another game to learn lessons from for his developing team, but admitted to being frustrated.

He said: “I keep saying it and I sound like a broken record at times, but it’s the group we’ve got, it’s a learning group.

Paul McShane is given a guard of honour as he leads out the Castleford Tigers team one last time at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle. Picture: Matt West/SWpix.com

"We’ve seen some real good learning curves this season and we’ve seen some lessons we’ve learnt. But there’s also stuff that’s we’re doing from week one that we’ve got to get out of our game.

"Hopefully we can bring some players in to strengthen our squad that means the errors we are making are reduced.

"What’s frustrating and disappointing is we had a massive crowd and we didn’t do the occasion justice with the performance on the field in the first 60 minutes.

"We didn’t do Macca justice for his last home game. For a servant like Macca, not only to rugby league but to Castleford Tigers, who’s put his body on the line week after week, he deserved a better performance.

"The way we started the game we were too easy to handle. We got back in it at 12-6 and pressed the self destruct button.

"The most disappointing aspect was that we didn’t value the defensive aspect of the game until the last 20 minutes.”

Lingard paid further tribute to his co-skipper: "What he’s done in the game is fantastic. He’s at peace with his decision, it’s on his terms.

"He would have liked to play more this season and last season, but that’s part of what’s affected his decision, he’s got to look now towards the rest of his life, rather than another 12 months in rugby league.

"He can look back on his career at what he’s achieved. He’s had some setbacks and been moved on from certain clubs, but he found a home down here and the gratitude and love towards Macca has been reciprocated as well. He’s had a fantastic career.”

Castleford are on their travels for their last two matches, beginning with a trip to St Helens this Friday.