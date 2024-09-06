Paul McShane set for big send off in Castleford Tigers' last home game after confirming retirement from full-time rugby

Paul McShane is hoping for a winning finish when he plays his last home game for Castleford Tigers tonight at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The Tigers have confirmed that the 34-year-old former Man of Steel and outstanding contributor to the Castleford cause is retiring from full-time rugby league at the end of this season and his last home game will be in front of an expected full house against Leigh Leopards tonight.

McShane is sure of a rousing reception after being one of the best players to wear a Castleford shirt in the last decade.

He is going out on his own terms and is looking forward to one last big performance.

He said: “I’ve absolutely loved the past nine years; it’s probably got the best out of me as a rugby player.

"It’s a club where I’ve become a man. I’ve brought my kids into the world at Cas and that’s all my kids do here is play rugby. My kids love it here and are Cas fans through and through.

“It’ll be really hard; I’ve always spoken about how playing in front of the Cas fans at Wheldon Road is something special and that’s been motivating me throughout my career and made me want to do my best every time I stepped out there.

"Doing it this one last time on Friday, it’ll be a tough one but something I’ll remember.”

McShane added: “I haven’t hidden it, the club made me the player that I am today and the person that I am.

"It’s something that I’ll be grateful for and I find myself counting my lucky stars every day that I get to end it on my terms.

“There’s been some great communication between myself and the club, there’s so much mutual respect there. As a player there is no better way than finishing how we are and how I am. I’m just now looking forward to the night on Friday.”

McShane joined the Tigers from Wakefield Trinity in 2015 and went on to become a fan favourite, being a valuable part of the memorable 2017 side that won the League Leaders Shield and made it to the Super League Grand Final.

His outstanding play was recognised in 2020 when he won the prestigious Man of Steel award and the following year he made his international debut for England.

On his departure, Tigers’ head of rugby operations Danny Wilson said: “Firstly, I just want to wish Paul McShane well in his departure from the Tigers, there’s not many players that are able to go out on their terms and I’m pleased Paul is able to do that.

"He has been a great servant to Cas and Rugby League in general, he has hit the heights of international rugby.

“He has had some great accolades including the Man of Steel, that’s the greatest accolade a rugby player can achieve.

"For him to be able to step back now and reassess the next chapter in his life and decide what is right for him and his family I’m really pleased for Paul and how he is able to make that decision I’m sure it was a difficult one to make but probably the right one to make for him.

“It also gives the opportunity for the club to progress and move on. I think what Paul has given Cas fans over the time he has been here has been quality and had a lot of excitement and I’m sure he’s going to do that till the end of the year but no more so than Friday night at the Jungle for his farewell home game."